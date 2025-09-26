Luis Severino’s wife Rosmaly takes family zoo outing to next level, crowns snake on her head after pitcher wraps 2025 season

After making his final start against the Houston Astros on Wednesday, Athletics ace Luis Severino is officially in the offseason, and he didn't wait long to take his kids on a zoo trip. Severino was accompanied by his wife, Rosmaly, along with their children, including Channel, Abigail, Isabella and Luis Jr.

On Thursday, Rosmaly dropped several photos from the zoo. The couple and their children had close interaction with several animals, including snakes to baby crocodiles and even a playful monkey.

In one snap, Rosmaly was seen fearlessly balancing a snake on her head, grinning as she made the bold move. In another post, she helps her daughter hold the snake as she captioned the post:

"God’s creation is perfect,” while another proudly read “My girl is brave,” as their daughter interacted with the animals.

Their son can also be seen holding a baby crocodile in his arms.

Rosmaly's Instagram story

Rosmaly cheers for Luis Severino as he records win his final start

Luis Severino earned his eighth win in 29 starts against the Astros on Thursday. The right-hander had support at Raley Field in the form of his wife Rosmaly who was in the park and even gave her husband a pre-game kiss.

"Teamsevy 💚 🤍 ❤️ 🔥 @severino40 Grateful to see you fight until the end ❤️ 🔥 I love you my love," Rosmaly wrote in one story.

Severino went on to pitch a quality outing against a postseason contender, throwing 6.1 shutout innings, where he allowed only three hits, one walk and registered five strikeouts. He lowered his season ERA to 4.54 as he completes year one of his three-year, $67 million deal with the Athletics.

Rosmaly posted moments from the game, including one where she cheers from the stands.

"Last game of the season and we closed it out with a win," Rosmaly wrote in one story. "Proud of you my warrior."

Rosmaly's Instagram story

The Athletics won the game 6-0, thanks to home runs from Severino, Shea Langeliars and Tyler Soderstrom.

