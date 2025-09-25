Luis Severino's wife Rosmaly turns heads in sleeveless crop top and high-waisted joggers at Raley Field, shares sweet kiss with the Athletics star

Luis Severino's wife, Rosmaly, cheered for her husband at Sutter Health Park during Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Severino pitched for 6 1/3 innings and did not allow the Astros to score. The Athletics defended well, winning 6-0. Severino received a standing ovation, and he slightly lifted his cap, which is a traditional gesture to acknowledge the fans.Rosmaly proudly reshared the Athletics' post on her Instagram story.&quot;My baby taking care of business,&quot; Rosmaly wrote.Luis Severino's wife ,Rosmaly, shared story.(rosmaly_frechel/ Instagram)Rosmaly shared other stories, including one where she stood beside the net at Sutter Health Park with Severino on the field. She wore a white sleeveless crop top with dark high-waisted joggers and carried a classic YSL crossbody bag with sneakers. Rosmaly gushed over her husband.&quot;Proud of you. Warrior,&quot; Rosmaly wrote.Luis Severino's wife Rosmaly shared story.(rosmaly_frechel/ Instagram)Another story featured a sweet moment between the couple, sharing a kiss through the net after the game.&quot;Grateful to see you fight until the end. I love you, my love,&quot; Rosmaly wrote.Luis Severino's wife Rosmaly shared story.(rosmaly_frechel/ Instagram)Luis Severino’s wife, Rosmaly, gushes over her husband: &quot;My love, my pride, my home&quot;Rosmaly also posted a series of snapshots of her date with her husband, Luis Severino, at Limani. Rosmaly donned a white halter neck flowy mid dress with heels and carried a Gucci mini clutch. Meanwhile, Severino wore a white patterned shirt paired with black trousers.“In a world full of noise, you're my peace. By your side, everything makes sense... my love, my pride, my home. 🤍 PS: Not our best photos, but it was a beautiful reunion. 🤍,” Rosmaly wrote on Instagram on Aug. 7. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeverino dropped a three-word reaction.&quot;I love you, my life ❤️❤️❤️ ❤️ ❤️❤️,&quot; Severino wrote.Luis Severino reacted to his wife Rosmaly's post.(rosmaly_frechel/ Instagram)Luis and Rosmaly share Dominican Republic roots. They got married in 2019 and have three children: Abigail, born in 2015, Luis Jr., born in 2021 and Rosmaly's daughter with her ex-partner, Chanel. She is the CEO of the philanthropic organization, the Luis Severino Foundation. It aims to improve the quality of life through education drives and provide adequate aid.