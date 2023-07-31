Luis Severino's performance against the Baltimore Orioles signified the overall state of the New York Yankees season. The starter gave 9 ERs in another disastrous outing as the team kept showcasing its inconsistency.

For the Yankees, both offence and defence has been a problem. On a day where they were looking to carry on the momentum from an 8-3 victory in the second game of the series, they further plumetted as the O's took the series decider at Camden Gardens.

Much of it was due to the fact that Luis Severino conceded six runs before even getting a single opposition batter out. A horrific seven-run first innings gave the hot and cold Yankees batting lineup no chance of a come back as the game ended 9-3 in favour of the Orioles.

After the game, a distraught Severino spoke to the media claiming his lack of form was probably the worst in the league.

Severino said:

“Right now, I feel like I am the worst pitcher in the game, no doubt about it,”

His 3.1 innings 9 ER game was his career worst. The 29-year-old also has one of the worst ERAs in the league with 7.49 over 12 starts. July has been particularly damaging for Severino, who has an ERA excess of 11 in five starts despite giving away just four runs in his last two outings.

Will Luis Severino be replaced in the Yankees rotation?

With important series against the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros coming that can seal the Yankees' postseason chances, it is expected that manager Aaron Boone will have to act on Luis Severino's position in the rotation.

It is expected that Nestor Cortes, who is currently on the IL, will replace Severino once he is available to be selected from the second week of August.

The Yanks are currently last in the AL East with a 55-50 record.