Luisangel Acuna's wife Dior enjoys Miami beach in a pink bikini, soaking up the sun ahead of the Mets' must-win showdown against the Marlins

Luisangel Acuna and the New York Mets are in a tough spot. The Mets are one of two teams, along with the Cincinnati Reds, battling for the final postseason spot. For them to get a wild card berth, the Mets have to win the matchup against the Miami Marlins on Sunday, while also hoping for the Reds to lose to the Milwaukee Brewers.Hours before the matchup began, Acuna's wife, Dior, shared a multi-snap post on Instagram from Miami Beach. The cover image of the carousel showed her wearing a pink bikini while sitting near the colourful lifeguard tower at 10th Street.Dior let her black hair flow freely and accessorised with sunglasses and a pink scarf tied around her head.&quot;Just another day in Miami ☀️ 🏖️,&quot; Dior captioned the post (translated to Spanish from English). The second image of the carousel showed Dior in the same pose but facing the opposite direction. This was followed by a photo of her striking a stylish pose while sitting on the sand.A couple more snaps near the lifeguard tower came next, along with another taken slightly farther from the tower. Up next was a picture of her standing near the lifeguard tower. The carousel concluded with a video of her travelling to the beach and another of her daughter delighting in the sight of birds on the shore.Luisangel Acuna's wife, Dior, enjoys an outing at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt with her daughterLast week, Luisangel Acuna's wife, Dior, and their daughter, Lucianna, enjoyed some quality mother-daughter bonding at the SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, an immersive art experience and observation deck located at the top of the One Vanderbilt skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.On Tuesday, Dior shared a multi-snap post on Instagram from her outing. The cover image of the carousel featured her in a chic yet casual outfit. She paired a white crop top with high-waisted, leopard-printed wide-leg pants and layered a blue denim jacket over her top.Subsequent snaps in the carousel featured individual shots of Dior as well as her daughter, along with several heartwarming moments of them bonding together. The post concluded with a video of Dior walking across the floor of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt. Luisangel Acuna has been in a relationship with Dior since atleast 2022. The couple have a daughter, Lucianna, born in September 2022. Dior also has an older daughter, Hanna, from a previous relationship.