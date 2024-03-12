“Lux needs to go asap!!” - Gavin Lux’s in-field blunder under Dave Roberts’ watch sparks panic among Dodgers fans

Just days after losing his position as the starting shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Gavin Lux had another embarrassing fielding mishap during Monday's game against the Cleveland Guardians.

The 26-year-old was fighting for the shortstop role in the team after returning from a season-long injury, but has lost out due to some shabby defensive work over spring training. While the team has announced that Mookie Betts will assume the position, Lux's defensive errors on Monday caused a minor panic among Dodgers fans.

Gavin Lux was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2016 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2019. Playing primarily as the team's second baseman, the infielder eventually became a regular in the lineup and went on to have his career-best season in 2022.

The following year, he was expected to be the team's starting shortstop but endured a season-long injury during Spring Training.

This year, Lux returned to the Dodgers' Spring Training camp with the objective of establishing himself as the first choice at shortstop. However, things have not gone according to plan for him, as he's struggled to throw the ball to first base on several occasions.

As a result, the coaching staff moved him to second base, with Mookie Betts being named the new shortstop. However, things have not improved for Lux in his new position either, as he committed another embarrassing error against the Guardians on Monday.

Playing at second base, Lux missed an easy catch in the infield as a miscommunication with teammate Chris Taylor resulted in both players leaving the ball. This did not sit well with Dodgers fans, who took to social media to express their concerns.

"Lux needs to go asap!!" wrote one fan on Twitter. "Tired of Lux already," added another.

Gavin Lux opens up about Spring Training struggles

It is no secret that the returning Gavin Lux has struggled to get into the swing of things over Spring Training with the Los Angeles Dodgers. While he was considered the prime candidate for shortstop, he has since lost that role while his struggles have continued.

However, he remains positive ahead of the MLB regular season, speaking to The Athletic about his recent struggles:

“Obviously, it’s a little disappointing. It’s hard not to [be]," he said. "I think I just need to keep getting game reps.”

