Mad Dog Russo is enraged about how a puny possum has stirred everyone at the Dodger Stadium.

The Mets were set to end their three-game set at Dodger Stadium by facing old mate Noah Syndergaard on Wednesday. Then came another old mate of theirs who followed them from Oakland to witness the iconic game.

Christopher Michael "Mad Dog" Russo is now mad about a Possum who decided to take over the Oakland Colliseum's broadcasting room.

“Put ‘em anywhere! Put ‘em here! Put ‘em in the New York City subway system, there’s less rats! But this is stupid; they cannot play any more baseball in that facility! NOW!”- Mad Dog Russo raved.

An infuriated Russo even claimed that the New York subway has lesser rats than the Oakland Colliseum's broadcasting room.

"Dog vs Possum"- Awful Announcing posted on Twitter.

On Friday, Russo ranted about how he has had enough of the Oakland Coliseum. The Coliseum visiting booth was visited by yet another possum on Friday night. The possum seems to have followed the Mets out of Oakland as it made an appearance at Dodger Stadium. The possum must have taken a liking after the Mets.

“Baseball’s gotta do something. This is a disgrace,” Russo said.

He was infuriated about how the SNY broadcasters couldn't broadcast from the Oakland Colliseum's broadcasting room, as a possum was living on its walls.

"This is a Major League Baseball facility! A team plays here! The Oakland A’s, they’ve won four championships, and they got animals in the walls!”

Russo is mad about how he could easily get rid of the bat in his attic, and Stephen A. Smith could get help from the company to do away with a squirrel issue at his home. However, the Oakland A's have had a possum live in their visiting broadcast booth for years but apparently haven't been able to fix the problem.

"Get Oakland out of Oakland!" said an enraged Mad Dog Russo

SiriusXM host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Chris Mad Dog Russo's deep concern about the stadium and his interest in wanting to demolish it is similar to when in 2008 he got into a bathroom debate regarding the Yankee Stadium with his then-WFAN co-host Mike Francesa.

However, in 2008, he didn't want to do anything at Yankee Stadium, but this time, he's hell-bent on taking down the Oakland Coliseum.

