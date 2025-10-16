"Made the right decision" - Fans back Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as Derek Jeter takes a playful dig at Blue Jays superstar's base running error

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. fell short of a historic postseason cycle in Game 3 of the 2025 American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners.Guerrero Jr. hit a double, triple, home run, and walk, driving in four runs and extending his hitting streak to 20 games. But in the process, he missed out hitting out on hitting a single and rather had two doubles in the game. Had he hit a single instead of one of his two doubles, the Blue Jays star would have become only the second player in MLB history to hit for a cycle in the postseason.In the post-game interview with Fox, Guerrero Jr. shared that he was hustling for a triple on both plays, but the third base coach stopped him. Five-time World Series champion and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter had some advice for him:“Next time blink and tell him you didn’t see him”Fans didn't like Jeter's advice as they said Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made the right call.&quot;After Bo’s injury trying to get greedy with one extra base, I think Vlad made the right decision,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Classic Jeter energy 😎 Always gotta have a little fun with Vladdy’s near-misses!&quot; another fan added.&quot;He should definitely try it 😅&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;The glasses gang I can't do it 🤣😭☠️&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;I bet you don't know who hit for the cycle in the postseason,&quot; one fan uploaded a meme.Vladimir Guerrero Jr. receives endorsement from Blue Jays skipper given his unreal postseason hittingVladimir Guerrero Jr. has been a hot bat throughout this postseason, and he once again came through when it mattered the most. After the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider lauded him for never taking any at-bats lightly, which has resulted in an unreal stretch.“He’s not giving at-bats away. That’s what separates good from great,” Schneider said. “There are times that could be easy to do. He’s taking his walk or not chasing. He’s swinging at pitches he should swing at and laying off tough pitches. The way he approaches every single at-bat is what goes unnoticed. You’re watching a really great player figure some [stuff] out right now.”During his ongoing 20-game hitting streak, Guerrero is hitting .507, slugging 1.096 with an OBP of .575, along with 10 home runs.