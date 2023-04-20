Madison Bumgarner Free Agency Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for former World Series MVP after release from Diamondbacks

We may have seen the end of Madison Bumgarner. The potential Hall of Famer may have thrown his final pitch in the MLB as the veteran lefty was DFA'd by the Arizona Diamondbacks today.

At 33 years old has struggled mightily this season, posting a 0-3 record with a 10.36 ERA in 16.2 innings with Arizona. His decline has been occurring over the past few seasons, with Bumgarner not finishing with an ERA below 4.50 since 2019.

While the Diamondbacks moving on from Bumgarner may not come as a surprise, the amount of money the club has to eat is what has everyone talking. As part of his release, the Diamondbacks will eat the $34 million remaining on his contract.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Left-hander Madison Bumgarner has been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks, who will eat more than $34 million remaining on his contract, sources tell ESPN. Story, free and unlocked, at ESPN: espn.com/mlb/story/_/id… Left-hander Madison Bumgarner has been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks, who will eat more than $34 million remaining on his contract, sources tell ESPN. Story, free and unlocked, at ESPN: espn.com/mlb/story/_/id…

While his release from the Arizona Diamondbacks may be the end of the road for Bumgarner, there is a chance that teams may take a low-risk flier on the three-time World Series champion. Here's a look at three teams that may sign Madison Bumgarner as a free agent.

A return to the San Francisco Giants may be in order, but it may signal the end

Many fans are predicting that Bumgarner may return to the San Francisco Giants, however, it may not end up being the romantic reunion that many are envisioning. There is a decent chance that if Bumgarner returns to the Giants it will be to retire as a member of the club where enjoyed the most success.

Matt Snyder @MattSnyderCBS the Giants should just bring Bumgarner back. They are boring and bad anyway. He doesn't cost anything. The fans are fine with his whiny focus on the decorum of his opponents. Nostalgia. Etc. the Giants should just bring Bumgarner back. They are boring and bad anyway. He doesn't cost anything. The fans are fine with his whiny focus on the decorum of his opponents. Nostalgia. Etc.

The Giants are not considered contenders, so the appeal of bringing back one of their modern legends may be enough to land Madison Bumgarner one last ride. If this is truly the end for MadBum, why not close this chapter with San Francisco?

The Chicago White Sox could be a suitor

One of the most disappointing teams so far this season has been the Chicago White Sox. Pegged as contenders heading into the new campaign, the team has not only struggled to remain healthy but the pitching rotation has performed among the worst in the league. With a team ERA of 5.44, the White Sox have underperformed on all levels.

James Fox @JamesFox917 This #WhiteSox team really isn’t very fun at all. It’s 19 games and I’m already apathetic to the outcomes. They don’t walk or hit for enough power and the pitching staff constantly walks people. It’s a horrible product. The organization needs a total overhaul. Brutal. This #WhiteSox team really isn’t very fun at all. It’s 19 games and I’m already apathetic to the outcomes. They don’t walk or hit for enough power and the pitching staff constantly walks people. It’s a horrible product. The organization needs a total overhaul. Brutal.

Is Madison Bumgarner the answer to all of their problems? Probably not. However, as a four-time All-Star, he could a low-risk, low-cost veteran who may be able to deliver a solid start here and there. While this may not happen, a veteran mentor could help some of the struggling Chicago starters such as Michael Kopech or Lucas Giolito.

The Baltimore Orioles could afford to take a flier on Madison Bumgarner

The Baltimore Orioles have turned a corner, with many of their top prospects performing at the Major League level. The O's are currently tied with the New York Yankees with an 11-7 record. While the exciting offense has been a strong point for the Orioles this season, the pitching rotation has struggled with consistency.

Baltimore currently has the 11th highest team ERA at 4.68. While Madison Bumgarner may no longer be the ace he once was, the changes to the outfield dimensions have made Camden Yards one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in the MLB, which could help the aging veteran. At the low price tag he would likely command, it would be a relatively low-risk, medium-reward move for Baltimore.

