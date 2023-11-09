Texas Rangers shortstop and World Series MVP Corey Seager was on Tuesday named among the finalists for the 2023 AL MVP Award. Seager will go up against Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien and LA Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani for the award.

Although marred with injuries, Seager had an incredible 2023, driving in 96 runs with 33 homers and a .327 average in 119 games. He also led the Rangers to a World Series title.

Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn Seager, is proud of her husband and his achievements. She has been supporting him the entire time, appreciating his efforts, and she is thrilled that everybody can finally see it.

During the World Series, Madisyn led the way in cheering for Texas with other Rangers players' wives and girlfriends. She stood beside Corey during the parade, beaming with pride at her husband.

After Corey Seager's AL MVP nomination, Madisyn posted an Instagram story to reflect on his success.

"I know I say a lot, but I am so freaking proud of this man," Madisyn wrote in the caption. "No one sees the behind-the-scenes work and dedication he puts into his craft every single day and I just love seeing it being recognized."

Corey Seager's MLB career

As an important member of the Texas Rangers, Corey Seager led the team to its first-ever World Series title this year. His MLB career began in 2012 when the LA Dodgers drafted him in the first round of the MLB draft. He officially began playing in the major league in 2015.

Seager was a key to the Dodgers' success during his time in Los Angeles. His selection to the All-Star team in his first two seasons and his 2016 NL Rookie of the Year award demonstrated his ascent to fame.

In 2020, the year the Dodgers won the World Series, Seager was named NLCS MVP and World Series MVP. He earned his 100th career home run and a career-best 33 home runs in 2021.

Corey Seager became the highest-paid player in the Texas Rangers history when he inked a 10-year, $5 million contract with them in 2022.

Seager has a batting average of .292, with 1,019 hits, 170 home runs, 543 RBIs and 573 runs scored. In addition, the 14-time All-Star has won two Silver Slugger awards, one MVP award from a league championship and two World Series MVP awards.