In his memoir titled "Juiced," former baseball MVP Jose Canseco recounts the tale of his unexpected meeting with pop sensation Madonna.

The story begins with Canseco's enduring fascination with Madonna, whom he reveres not only as a sex symbol but as a cultural figure akin to the stature of Marilyn Monroe. Through a twist of fate, their paths intersected in 1991, sparking a chain of events that would forever etch the rendezvous into Canseco's memory.

Madonna's intrigue with Canseco stems from her publicist's chance encounter with his performance during a spring training game against the Giants. This event ignited rumors of Madonna's interest in meeting the baseball star despite Canseco being married at the time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Canseco recalled that he made a journey to Madonna's Hollywood Hills residence. Upon arrival, Canseco and his agent, Jeff Borris, were greeted by an unexpected sight—Madonna in a markedly different appearance from what they anticipated. Her unique aura evoked a mix of excitement and trepidation.

As Canseco navigated the meeting, Madonna's charismatic yet intimidating presence left an indelible impression on the baseball MVP.

As Canseco and Madonna continued their intriguing encounter, the pop icon's inquisitive nature took center stage. Madonna's insatiable curiosity led her to engage Canseco in a thought-provoking conversation, probing into the depths of his life, beliefs, and even his choice of accessories.

With an air of preparedness, Madonna bombarded Canseco with a barrage of questions, each more specific than the last. It was as if she meticulously crafted a list of inquiries in advance, determined to unravel the layers of the man. Her queries spanned a wide spectrum, touching upon his origins, familial connections, and even his personal philosophy.

However, it was Madonna's pointed inquiry about the sizable diamond ring adorning Canseco's hand that provided a glimpse into her perceptive nature. Her eyes locked onto the gleaming six-carat jewel, and she posed a question that dug deeper into Canseco's motives and self-perception.

"Why do you wear that big diamond ring?" she asked, looking down at this six-carat diamond ring I had then. "Do you feel like you need more attention? "No," I told her. "I just like jewelry."

Controversies surrounding Jose Canseco

Controversies surrounding Jose Canseco

Jose Canseco was arrested in 1989 while playing for the A's for illegally possessing a gun. Three years later, after allegedly ramming his wife's BMW with his Porsche, he was charged with aggravated assault. Canseco pleaded guilty and did not contest the charge of striking his second wife, Jessica, in 1998.

He also admitted guilty to charges of criminal violence stemming from a bar fight in Miami Beach in 2001 in which his twin brother Ozzie also took part. Jose sent Ozzie to represent him in a boxing match in South Florida, where he was scheduled to compete ten years later.

All of those incidents marred Canseco's career, which featured 462 home runs and 6 All-Star Game invitations. In addition, he also made dubious post-baseball appearances, such as in MMA fights and celebrity boxing competitions.