Major concern for Jose Altuve spotlighted by Astros analyst

Jose Altuve is in an unreal slump, and everyone is trying to find the reason behind it. Some attribute it to the positional change starting this season. The Houston Astros pulled him from second base and put him in the outfield.

Some think it's his age (35 years) that is starting to catch up. However, Tyler Stafford's analysis tells a completely different story.

Before Thursday's game, Altuve was 4-for-33 in his last nine games. He has only hit four home runs this season with 14 RBIs which is not the production expected from the former AL MVP.

During Thursday's appearance on "Crush City Territory," Astros analyst Stafford highlighted a decline in Altuve's bat speed, potentially being the reason for his subpar hitting. According to Stafford, Altuve’s bat speed has decreased significantly over the past two seasons, dropping by two miles per hour since 2022.

"He's making the exact same amount of squared-up contact as he always has, but his bat speed is down two miles per hour from two years ago," Stafford said (38:28 onwards). "It’s down about a mile per hour from last year. He’s 35; he’s getting older, and I don’t think that’s coming back.

"He swings at 68 mph, which is one of the lowest in the league. That’s okay — it’s not like that prevents you from being a good hitter — but it is down two miles per hour from two years ago. Like I said, he’s still making the same type of contact; it’s just not as hard."

Stafford doesn’t believe there’s an easy fix, especially at Altuve’s age.

"I don’t think there’s a trick to gaining a harder swing at 35," he added.

Jose Altuve comes out of slump in a big way

Jose Altuve might just turn around this season after Thursday's multi-homer game. Altuve went deep twice against the Seattle Mariners in the Astros' 9-2 win.

His first home run came in the bottom of the fifth inning against Mariners' pitcher Eduard Bazardo. The solo home run put the Astros up on top 6-2.

Altuve went deep again in the following inning for a two-run home run at Minute Maid Park. With another deep hit coming from their franchise star, the Astros extended their lead to 8-2.

This was Altuve's first home run game since April 28th.

