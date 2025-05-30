Major Fernando Cruz injury update shared by surgeon

The New York Yankees have been plagued by injuries to their arms this season. Veteran reliever Fernando Cruz is the latest Yankee to go on the injured list after shoulder discomfort on May 22.

While Devin Williams has divided opinion in his first season with the Bronx Bombers, Cruz has been a reliable option from the bullpen, posting a 2.66 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings.

Guillem Gonzalez-Lomas, a Sports Orthopedic Surgeon for NYU Langone’s Sports Medicine Center, updated on Cruz's recovery in a conversation with New York Post Sports' Brandon London on "Injury Report."

Cruz was dealing with a shoulder issue before being placed on the 15-day injured list, and Lomas said it was the right decision not to risk his arm.

"With Fernando Cruz, you always have to think about what could happen if you just try to gut it out and play through it, and that is not something you want to do with a pitcher. These guys are very refined athletes and if you overdo it, you can put them out for a long period. So, right call to let him rest, let it calm down, maybe give them a little medication."

Lomas also shared an insight into the road to recovery for the reliever, who is set to throw live BP on Saturday and expected to return to the mound next week.

"The Spectrum could be as short as just a few games, and sometimes it takes a few weeks. And again, you have to test them with at least as close to game intensity as you can. Once they pass that test, you can get them back on the mound."

Fernando Cruz frustrated after being placed on IL by Yankees

Fernando Cruz had made 21 appearances for the Yankees this season, and while he was frustrated by his shoulder injury, he looked at the positive side of things.

"I’m a little frustrated; it’s a little disappointing,” Cruz said after he was placed on the IL. “But I think it’s the best option for the team, for me to be able to be strong and ready for what’s coming.

Cruz is expected to be available for the team by the time the Yankees prepare to take on the Cleveland Guardians next week.

