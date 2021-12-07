Major League Baseball to conduct MLB Cup 2021 for first time in India

Major League Baseball, one of the world's most watched sports, will host the MLB Cup 2021 for the first time in India. The MLB Cup 2021 will be a two-day youth tournament commencing on December 10 at Gurugram.

The MLB Cup is conducted in each of the countries in which Major League Baseball has a presence. The baseball tournament demonstrates MLB’s commitment to youth development. It is part of the Baseball League’s larger initiative to have significant growth in participation levels for the sport in the country.

12 teams to compete in baseball tournament

A total of 12 teams from across the country will compete in the inaugural edition of the tournament. MLB Cup 2021 comprises four teams from Maharashtra, two from Madhya Pradesh (Indore), two from Kerala, one from Hyderabad (Telangana), one from Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), one from Delhi and one from Puducherry.

The 12 teams will include 12 players each. There will also be two coaches and two chaperones who will accompany each team during their stay in Gurugram. The MLB Cup 2021 will witness boys and girls play together for the same team.

The 12 teams competing in the tournament are the Satara Blue Jays, Pune Angels, Malappuram White Sox, Pondicherry Mets, Kolhapur Braves, Malappuram Tigers, Indore Red Sox, Delhi Dodgers, Ahmednagar Athletics, Indore Pirates, Hyderabad Cubs and Srinagar Rockies.

Chance for baseball to grow in India

The participants of the MLB Cup 2021 will have a chance to interact with Dinesh Patel. He became one of the first Indian-born athletes to sign a pro-contract with an MLB club when he agreed a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2008.

MLB India also focusses a lot on grassroots programs. The MLB First Pitch grassroots program has given primary school children a chance to understand and grasp baseball. The program is run under guidance from MLB international coaches.

MLB India is also associated with online coaching and training sessions for baseball coaches to develop the skill-level of the game in India.

