Major update on DJ MaLehieu disclosed by Yankees manager Aaron Boone 

The New York Yankees are set to receive reinforcements after the latest update on DJ LeMahieu. The infielder has been on the injured list since March 24 due to a left calf strain.

On Monday, LeMahieu flew to Seattle and is likely to return Wednesday against the Mariners, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone. It will mark his first MLB game since Sept. 3 when he first went down with an injury.

"He’s en route now," Boone said ahead of the series opener against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Over the last few years, LeMahieu has been dealing with different injuries, limiting his time on the field. Last season, he made his debut two months later in the season after he broke his foot during a spring training game.

However, Boone doesn't think there will be any rust when the infielder hits the diamond Wednesday.

“DJ LeMahieu could fall out of bed and hit,” Boone said via MLB.com. “I think the biggest thing that’s tripped him up over the years is the nagging, different injuries that have popped up and slowed him.”

DJ LeMahieu worked his way up, leaving Aaron Boone impressed

Earlier this season, on March 1, the infielder suffered a tweak in his left calf, putting him out of contention for the Opening Day spot. On April 22, he began to work his way and has already played nine games between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

What's more important is that LeMahieu was an absolute joy in the rehab assignments. He slashed .444/.500/.593 with one home run in Double-A. With Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he appeared in three games, managing 5-for-11 with a walk.

“The stuff I’ve been watching has been really good,” Boone added. “So good at using the whole field. I feel like he’s really been good at that. It’s still the buildup, a veteran player wanting to check boxes and do certain things within a game, and I feel like he’s done a good job of that. I’m looking forward to seeing him get here with us.”

The Yankees will hope they receive DJ LeMahieu from the Covid-19 shortened 2020 season, where he led the majors with a .364 batting average. The club subsequently entrusted him by signing him to a six-year, $90 million contract the following offseason. But the infielder hasn't hit the same ceiling since.

