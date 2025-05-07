Major update on Mets $162M star's injury given by skipper Carlos Mendoza

By Krutik Jain
Modified May 07, 2025 05:32 GMT
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets - Source: Imagn
Major update on Mets $162M star's injury given by skipper Carlos Mendoza - Source: Imagn

New York Mets star Brandon Nimmo remained out in left field despite a nagging knee issue against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. In the bottom of the fourth inning, while fielding a ball off the wall, Nimmo fell to the ground before gathering himself to throw back.

Ad

The outfielder appeared to have tweaked something in his knee as he walked uncomfortably. Immediately, skipper Carlos Mendoza and Mets medical trainer came down to check on Nimmo. After a minute-long discussion, Nimmo went back to center field while Mendoza went back to the dugout, meaning the injury was not serious.

Nimmo is signed to an eight-year, $162 million contract with the Mets.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During the postgame presser, Mendoza revealed that Nimmo suffered a mild hyperextension to his left knee, seemingly after his spike got caught in the turf.

While the moment initially raised concerns — especially given Nimmo’s previous issues with his right knee during spring training — Mendoza reassured that the team doesn't believe it's anything serious for now.

"Yeah, so it looks like—I don’t know if the spike got stuck in there with the turf—a little hyperextension of the knee there," Mendoza said. "We want to have the doctor take a look at him. He was able to manage; he was stable and played through it, obviously finished the game."
Ad
"I kept checking with him, the trainers continued to check with him. So yeah, we’ll see what the doctor says here, and we’ll go from there. But as of right now, I’m not too concerned. But again, let’s see what the doctor says."
Ad

Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza clarifies Brandon Nimmo's latest injury was on left knee

During the 2025 spring training, Brandon Nimmo suffered from right knee soreness, likely stemming from pre-existing meniscus and cartilage issues, possibly related to a past ACL reconstruction. To keep up with the pain, Nimmo even took a gel injection to help manage the inflammation and soreness.

Ad

As such, when Mendoza said it was a mild hyperextension on his knee, one reporter asked for clarification on whether it was the left knee.

"No, that’s the left knee. So his right knee was the one that he was dealing with in spring training," Mendoza said.

This should be a relieving update for the Mets faithful because if it were the other knee with problems, the club would have likely taken him out of the game.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications