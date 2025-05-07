Major update on Mets $162M star's injury given by skipper Carlos Mendoza

New York Mets star Brandon Nimmo remained out in left field despite a nagging knee issue against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. In the bottom of the fourth inning, while fielding a ball off the wall, Nimmo fell to the ground before gathering himself to throw back.

Ad

The outfielder appeared to have tweaked something in his knee as he walked uncomfortably. Immediately, skipper Carlos Mendoza and Mets medical trainer came down to check on Nimmo. After a minute-long discussion, Nimmo went back to center field while Mendoza went back to the dugout, meaning the injury was not serious.

Nimmo is signed to an eight-year, $162 million contract with the Mets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

During the postgame presser, Mendoza revealed that Nimmo suffered a mild hyperextension to his left knee, seemingly after his spike got caught in the turf.

While the moment initially raised concerns — especially given Nimmo’s previous issues with his right knee during spring training — Mendoza reassured that the team doesn't believe it's anything serious for now.

"Yeah, so it looks like—I don’t know if the spike got stuck in there with the turf—a little hyperextension of the knee there," Mendoza said. "We want to have the doctor take a look at him. He was able to manage; he was stable and played through it, obviously finished the game."

Ad

"I kept checking with him, the trainers continued to check with him. So yeah, we’ll see what the doctor says here, and we’ll go from there. But as of right now, I’m not too concerned. But again, let’s see what the doctor says."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza clarifies Brandon Nimmo's latest injury was on left knee

During the 2025 spring training, Brandon Nimmo suffered from right knee soreness, likely stemming from pre-existing meniscus and cartilage issues, possibly related to a past ACL reconstruction. To keep up with the pain, Nimmo even took a gel injection to help manage the inflammation and soreness.

Ad

As such, when Mendoza said it was a mild hyperextension on his knee, one reporter asked for clarification on whether it was the left knee.

"No, that’s the left knee. So his right knee was the one that he was dealing with in spring training," Mendoza said.

This should be a relieving update for the Mets faithful because if it were the other knee with problems, the club would have likely taken him out of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More