Major update on Tommy Edman disclosed by Dodgers skipper

Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Tommy Edman has been out of action since picking up an ankle injury last month. Manager Dave Roberts shared an update on his progress last week and gave a tentative timeline for Edman's return.

When Edman picked up the ankle injury against the Miami Marlins on April 29, his omission initially looked like a cautious move. However, the injury has lingered longer than expected, keeping him out of action for over two weeks.

In his absence, the Dodgers have acquired outfielder Steward Berroa from the Toronto Blue Jays and given infielder Kim Hye-seong a chance to impress.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Dave Roberts gave an update on Edman's progress, saying (via BleedLosPodcast):

“It’s sort of still day-to-day. It definitely changes the dynamic not having Tommy active, but we also get an opportunity to look at Hyeseong Kim. So just giving him a little runway, but we're going to make sure Tommy's good. But it's going to take some time though.”

"He'll go through some lives and he faced Emmet yesterday and during the homestand him and Teo will face some pitchers that we import. And then they'll be ready when they are."

When asked about a potential return date for Edman, Roberts said:

"Tommy obviously has a better gauge but I would say it seems to me, just what I've heard, I would say 80% is kind of where he's at right now. Running is the missing factor, the straight ahead run."

Tommy Edman was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in July last year and went on to play a crucial role in the Dodgers' run to the World Series. He signed a five-year, $74 million contract with Los Angeles in November and has since been a regular in their lineup.

Hyeseong Kim grabs his opportunity in Tommy Edman's absence

Los Angeles Dodgers signed 26-year-old infielder Hyeseong Kim in January this year with the plan to give him time to adjust to the MLB. Having worked hard since moving to L.A., the Korean star was called up from Triple-A when Tommy Edman was placed on the IL last month.

Since making the move to the majors, Kim has seized the opportunity to impress the Dodgers staff. In nine games, the infielder has a .318 average, which is the second-highest on the team. With Edman still not ready to return, Kim is likely to continue featuring in the lineup.

