“Make puppies with Decoy” - Yoshinobu Yamamoto's pup wows baseball enthusiasts just like Shohei Ohtani's dog

After his dramatic free agency finally came to a close, pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto can finally take some time for himself. The $325 million LA Dodgers signing recently spent time with a variety of furry buddies.

A three-time MVP in the NPB's Pacific League, Yamamoto has had a 1.82 ERA since making his debut in Japan in 2017. Ever since his posting was declared, the 25-year-old has gained a massive following in North America due to his stellar career. Moreover, after images of Yamamoto with his dog were released, that following only skyrocketed.

On January 4, MLB re-uploaded a photo from the Japanese news program Jounetsu-Tairiku that depicted Yamamoto with his dog, Mikan. Almost immediately, messages from adoring fans began to flood in for the new Los Angeles Dodgers member.

With teammate and countryman Shohei Ohtani set to be by his side, some fans have suggested that Maikan should meet and 'make puppies' with Ohtani's dog, Decoy.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's $325 million over 12 years is the largest sum ever awarded to an international free agent. Yamamoto's name was a constant presence in baseball news between the date he was released by his NPB team, the Orix Buffaloes, and his deal with the Dodgers.

Although Yamamoto was fairly tight-lipped about his inner decision-making, he did suggest that he wanted to ink a deal with a team that already had some Japanese players.

For a long time, it was thought that the New York Yankees would be Yamamoto's destination. Team GM Brian Cashman flew to Japan last September to witness Yoshinobu Yamamoto toss the second no-hitter of his NPB career. Even though the Yankees reportedly offered Yamamoto $300 million, the effort eventually proved to be fruitless.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is becoming a fan favorite before he even takes the field

It's difficult to remember an example of a situation wherein a player with zero MLB experience commanded such strong and abiding interest. However, fans and front offices know his level of talent, and the offers that Yamamoto received during his free agency were highly reflective of this.

As for Maikan, the adorable pup will need to adjust to life in Los Angeles just as much as his owner will. Although there will be significant changes, at least Maikan has Decoy to show him the ropes, much like Yamamoto will use Shohei Ohtani as a foundation for himself.

