"Make your trash can jokes, but that s*** is old now. They’re still tormenting teams in the postseason years after all that" - MLB podcaster heap praise on Houston Astros' dominance despite criticism

The Houston Astros just pulled a stunning comeback in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners. Trailing 7-5 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Yordan Alvarez pummeled the ball to deep right field for a three-run home run to walk it off for the team and send the fans at Minute Maid Park into utter delirium.

One neutral spectator who was impressed by the Houston Astros' gameplay was MLB personality and podcaster Jared Carrabis. Hailing from Massachusetts, Carrabis is a well-documented and die-hard Boston Red Sox fan.

Up until this point, the neutrals and Houston Astros anti-fans continued to bombard the team with harsh words regarding their scandalous 2017 World Series title win. Carrabis, however, had a different take. The podcaster commended the team for their playoff dominance and had a select few words for the Astros haters.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis The Astros are just motherfuckers in October. Every single year. Make your trash can jokes, but that shit is old now. They’re still tormenting teams in the postseason years after all that. It’s crazy. The Astros are just motherfuckers in October. Every single year. Make your trash can jokes, but that shit is old now. They’re still tormenting teams in the postseason years after all that. It’s crazy.

Carrabis' hometown Red Sox, who won the World Series the following year, were also embroiled in the same sign-stealing scandal, albeit to fewer repercussions from the league.

Houston Astros' dynasty

The Astros celebrating their walkoff win against the Mariners.

Love them or hate them, the Houston Astros have quietly been building a dynasty since transferring to the American League. Since their transfer from the National League, the Astros have qualified for the postseason 7-out-of-10 times with their most disappointing playoff run coming in 2015 when they lost in the ALDS 3-2 to a Kansas City Royals team that would eventually win the World Series title.

Since their all-conquering campaign in 2017, the Astros have appeared in two more World Series and two AL Championship Series. Also, since 2017, the men from Space City have only failed to win 100+ regular season games once on a full MLB season schedule.

With a plethora of talent that is locked in the team for the future and prospects down the pipeline, the Astros will surely be considered the powerhouse team in the AL for years to come.

