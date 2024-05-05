“Make them understand what your vision is” - Ron Washington shares 'words of wisdom' for first-year Guardians managers Stephen Vogt 

It's a year of new beginnings for Stephen Vogt as the former All-Star catcher embarked on a managerial journey with the Cleaveland Guardians in 2024. Guardians have established themselves at the top of the AL Central in an impressive start to Vogt's managerial career.

In a recent interview with Bally Sports Cleveland, Los Angeles Angels manager and Vogt's former coach, Ron Washington shared some words of wisdom for the former catcher.

“Love your players. Make them understand what your vision is. Do the work for that vision. Be consistent in your work for that vision,” Washington said. “And as long as they know that you care about them, they’re gonna do whatever you want them to do and however you want them to do it. And that’s the one thing I did tell Stephen.”

The veteran skipper has been involved with Major League Baseball for decades both as a player and in managerial roles. Ron Washington who served as the coach of the Oakland Athletics over two stints, also worked with Stephen Vogt during his second stint from 2015-2016.

Talking about Vogt’s time as a player, Washington said:

“I think if you talk to him, you’ll talk a lot about love. He’s been around the clubhouses where that’s the main thing cared about each other. When I’m talking about love, hugging and kisses part of it, but I’m talking about love in struggling with you, being there for you when you’re not doing well.”

“Being there for you when you are doing well, caring about one another helping each other through the term all. That’s the type of love, I’m talking about. That’s the way, Stephen was when he was a player."

During his 11-year career in the majors, Stephen Vogt spent six years with the Oakland Athletics. Vogt was named the 45th manager of the Cleveland Guardians on November 6, 2023.

Stephen Vogt talks about Bo Nayor's grand slam in recent win against the Angels

On Saturday, the Cleveland Guardians won 7-1 against the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field. The Guardians’ lead started in the second inning with Austin Hedges’ 361-foot homer, his first of the season.

The game also saw Bo Naylor hit his first career grand slam in the sixth inning, which set the final score that the franchise maintained until the end. Talking about Naylor’s feat, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said (via MLB.com):

“It’s good for him to have an offensive day and not have to be locked into scouting reports and calling a game and going back and forth. He’s just a click off.

"What a huge moment for him, left on left, not an easy matchup for him, kind of challenged him a little bit today, but he answered the call and came up with a huge hit.”

The two teams will meet again on Sunday for the rubber game with the series level at one game apiece as the Guardians aim to consolidate their position at the top of the AL Central.

