  • "Makes zero sense to bring his drama" — Mets fans shut down idea of team signing Trevor Bauer for Wild Card push

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jul 03, 2024 17:37 GMT
Mets fans shut down idea of team signing Trevor Bauer for Wild Card push
After a good month of June, the New York Mets are within range of a Wild Card spot, and one MLB radio host believes they should look into Trevor Bauer. The embattled former All-Star has not pitched since 2021 but has been pushing for a return to the league the past two seasons.

Brandon Tierney of WFAN said they shouldn't go all-in on the deadline because the team needs to continue building for the future. However, there is one way to improve the team without losing assets:

"You can sign Trevor Bauer. You can sign him. You could put him in the bullpen. 'Hey, Trevor. Here is a league veteran minimum contract, and there's no guarantees you're starting. You want to come back to the states and pitch, yes or no? You want to be in the middle of a playoff push in New York City?' ... He does [make the Mets better]."

Tierney questioned if the Mets could stomach that. He's unsure, but he firmly believes Bauer is talented enough. He also believes the signing of Bauer keeps the farm system intact and would come with a couple of days of public relations issues. That may be a trade Tierney is willing to make, but Mets fans are not.

"Stop already with the Trevor Bauer. He is not being signed for a reason and the reason is valid," one said.
"At what point are you going to give up on this narrative," one asked.
"2 or 3 days? The fact that you would suggest that is ridiculous. Bro if you worked for me I would definitely fire you yesterday," another said.
"What’s the with this show with the Trevor Bauer talk is very annoying clearly no team in MLB wants him so stop talking about him," a fan added.

Most fans don't support the idea of Bauer joining the Mets, though there are some in every fanbase who believe he is talented enough to make an impact on any team if they signed him.

Trevor Bauer mulling over lawsuit

Trevor Bauer is adamant that he can still pitch in the MLB and that his career was stolen from him by allegations that he says are false and never resulted in a conviction. He might sue MLB if he can't get back to the league organically.

Trevor Bauer may sue the MLB
He said via Hometown Station:

“I’d really prefer not to go this route, but if I continue being kept out of baseball as I currently am, I may have no other choice. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that, and I’m allowed to return to my career that was taken from me over provably false allegations that never held any merit to begin with.”

Bauer is pitching in the Mexican Baseball League as he attempts to make an MLB comeback after his suspension ended in 2022.

Edited by Glen Danquah
