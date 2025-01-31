  • home icon
  "Making room for Clayton Kershaw", "Future Red Sox"- Fans react as Dodgers DFA Ryan Brasier

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified Jan 31, 2025 05:47 GMT
"Making room for Clayton Kershaw", "Future Red Sox"- Fans react as Dodgers DFA Ryan Braiser (Source: Imagn)

Fans reacted to the Los Angeles Dodgers' decision to designate right-handed pitcher Ryan Brasier for assignment. The move was made to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for their latest addition, reliever Kirby Yates.

On Thursday, when the Dodgers announced Brasier’s DFA, they also officially confirmed the signing of Yates to a one-year, $13 million deal.

Several fans took to Instagram to share their thoughts on the move, with some also discussing Clayton Kershaw’s future.

“I really liked having him in the bullpen and was one of the dawgs. Man deserves a roster spot elsewhere,” a fan said.
“Making room for Kershaw 🤭,” another wrote.
“Future Red Sox,” another read.

After spending the 2024 season with the Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw entered free agency. Despite his recent injuries, the team remains interested in bringing him back for the upcoming season.

Many fans continued to react, with some sharing heartfelt farewell messages for Ryan Brasier.

“All I remember is him selling us against the Mets smh Yates is way better than,” a comment reads.
“Thank you. You set the tone by throwing up zeroes in game 4 of the NLDS when we were hanging by a thread,” another comment reads.
“You were great Ryan, best of luck just not against the Dodgers. Adios ✌🏽,” another comment reads.
Kirby Yates joins the Dodgers after a strong 2024 season with the Texas Rangers. In 61 games, Yates posted a stellar 1.17 ERA with 85 strikeouts, 28 walks, 33 saves, and a 0.83 WHIP.

Dodgers tried to trade Ryan Brasier but found no interest, per source

Ryan Brasier was coming off a two-year, $9 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which he signed in February 2024.

According to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, the Dodgers attempted to trade Brasier but did not find any interested teams.

The 37-year-old was a key addition to the Dodgers in 2023, posting a 0.70 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 38 strikeouts, and 10 walks in 39 games. However, in 2024, he appeared in 29 games, recording a 3.54 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 25 strikeouts.

Brasier is a two-time World Series champion, winning his first title in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox and his second with the Dodgers in 2024.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
