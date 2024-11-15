"Managers don’t argue like they used to" – Ex-MLB skipper laments lack of heated coaching debates nowadays, compares it to his time with Angels

For about twenty years, Joe Maddon was a feature of various MLB dugouts. Known for his confrontational - sometimes aggressive - tactics, Maddon has recently offered his say on the current culture of MLB managers.

Speaking on former catcher AJ Pierzynski's podcast Foul Territory, Maddon spoke about his experience as a manager. After decrying a "consensus" among MLB managers, Maddon lamented that "heated discussions" do not take place among coaches anymore. The 70 year-old continued to state "managers don’t argue like they used to."

"Joe Maddon says heated discussions between coaches are a thing of the past." - Foul Territory

Maddon invoked his own experience, when he came on as bench coach of the Anaheim Angels in 2000. Under head coach Mike Scioscia, and other managerial staff like Ron Roenicke and Bud Black, spirited discussion and discourse between the staff was encouraged.

After his time with Anaheim, Joe Maddon embarked on a managerial career that would last for nearly two decades longer. Following an eight-year stint managing the Tampa Bay Rays, Maddon joined the Chicago Cubs in 2015, and helped the club to their first World Series in 108 seasons just one year later.

"Joe Maddon put on his father’s Angels hat after the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. His father passed away in 2002 when Maddon won the World Series as the Angels bench coach. He has kept the hat in his bag ever since." - Arash Markazi

According to Maddon, word came down from executive offices about the optics of managerial staff openly disagreeing. While Joe Maddon would likely admit many mistakes in his career, lack of emotional investment could not be among them.

Joe Maddon is not afraid to call out MLB stars for attitude

In addition to his willingness to slam MLB coaching approaches, Maddon's wrath also extended to players. As the Pennsylvania-born former skipper told Pierzynski over the summer:

"Guys have to be told they're screwing up and doing things wrong. The game has devolved to a point where everybody is after their own brand, and the show me kind of thing, as opposed to playing this team concept thing that's individualized by the Dodgers, or the Cardinals, or the Pirates."

Now two years into retirement, Maddon's takes on the game have not gone with him. As the culture of the game continues to change, Maddon's voice will remain an enlightening one.

