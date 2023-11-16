Manuel Margot Trade Rumors: Yankees and Rays are having talks around OF per MLB insider

Reports surfaced the other day that Manuel Margot was the subject of trade interest for a lot of teams. The veteran outfielder is reportedly available, and teams were evidently showing strong interest in him. The New York Yankees have reportedly become the leader in these trade talks.

According to reports, the Tampa Bay Rays and Yankees have been having talks about Manuel Margot. The outfielder has been with Tampa since the 2020 season, but they're looking at moving him elsewhere.

The Yankees have great need for an outfielder. With a few major players available, the team may be looking at cheaper options to fill the depth chart and improve the play at that position from 2023.

Yankees showing interest in Manuel Margot

Manuel Margot did not have a great year last year. He recorded 0.4 fWAR and was a below average hitter with a 93 wRC+. In his tenure with the Rays, those are both low marks.

The Tampa Bay Rays generally get the value they can out of a player before moving them elsewhere. It's how they're able to find good lineups without a major star and how they keep their payroll low year after year.

This could mean that the Rays do not feel like he has much left to offer, at least not at the current AAV of $10.5 million he's signed to. The Yankees have a big need in the outfield.

Currently, only Aaron Judge is slated to play out there. Giancarlo Stanton can't be relied upon for his presence out there, Harrison Bader is gone, and Oswaldo Cabrera was not a good player last year.

Manuel Margot may be headed to the Yankees

Everson Peireira struggled in the majors and Jasson Dominguez is out until mid-season, so the Yankees need two outfielders. They have been reportedly interested in both Juan Soto and Cody Bellinger, but Margot would be a much cheaper option.

The Yankees had a terrible season, finishing fourth place and missing the playoffs. They need to turn things around, and they may believe that getting Manuel Margot is the key to doing so.