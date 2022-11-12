Since their team hasn't won a World Series since 2009, Yankees supporters are growing impatient and aren't shy about telling players as much.

The Houston Astros' four-game sweep of the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series put an end to the New York's season. Throughout the season, New York struggled to produce much of an offensive output, which frequently prompted routine boos and jeers from the Yankee faithful. Even Aaron Judge, the upcoming free agent and AL MVP, was not immune to the ferocious supporters.

After the ALCS matchup versus the Guardians, SNY's Andy Martino reported that "more than one Yankee player had told his agent this week that playing at the stadium last weekend was an exceptionally harsh experience." Many teammates found it difficult to accept that Judge was jeered by the crowd.

Being passionate is one thing and being hostile is another

On April 24, 2022, after New York rallied for a 5-4 victory, fans in the notoriously noisy right-field bleachers at Yankee Stadium showered Cleveland outfielders with bottles, cans, and trash in chaotic scenes.

With two outs in the ninth and RBI hits by Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres, New York players Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and others ran to the wall in right-center field to try to quiet the fans rather than celebrate their victory.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Yankees fans are now throwing trash at the Guardian’s outfield after they walked it off. Absolute mayhem! Yankees fans are now throwing trash at the Guardian’s outfield after they walked it off. Absolute mayhem! https://t.co/hJmb4iDt9w

After the game, Guardians outfielder Myles Straw described it as "brutal.", "World's worst fan base." Security personnel helped put an end to the commotion.

"You definitely don't want to endanger anyone." Aaron Boone, manager of the Yankees, stated, "I appreciate the energy, but you can't be throwing anything out on the field."

How does such aggressive behavior like that from Yankees fans affect the players?

It will be interesting to see how that impacts someone like Judge, who is ready to embark on one of the most illustrious free agent campaigns in history. Nothing in Martino's writing or reporting suggests that Judge feels personally wronged by the New York Yankees fans' response. Despite his playoff failures, he has a long list of successes that seem to indicate he is more than capable of enduring the heat in the Bronx.

He will, however, have the opportunity to sample the market and experience life elsewhere. There are rumors that the Dodgers, who have money and are apparently interested, are just as good as, if not better than, this team. But when it comes to baseball, LA is a sleepy little hamlet in comparison to New York.

