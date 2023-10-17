Marcus Semien, who recently had his fourth child, is one of the happiest players in the MLB after an amazing playoff run.

Semien and the Texas Rangers were on the field celebrating their sweep against the Baltimore Orioles when he heard yet another amazing news that left him feeling on top of the world.

His beau, Tarah Murrey decided to walk up to him after the win and tell him she wanted to induce labor before the due date. Originally, Murrey's due date was on Oct. 21, but she wanted to celebrate the birth of their fourth child together.

Amelie Carol Anne Semien was born and the entire family jumped with joy. Marcus Semien decided to join the team ahead of game 1 on Sunday.

Marcus Semien spoke on the birth of his child and how they had planned the entire thing. He definitely had it all under control considering that the couple had the baby during an extremely busy playoff schedule for the Texas Ranger star.

"We signed up for it," Semien said. "When you're playing baseball this late in the year, I mean, these are the most meaningful games of my life. And they're the most meaningful games for our family. So it's touch that I can't be there, but Tarah is a competitor. She's ready for me to have a good series here, get this win and bring it back to Texas."

The birth of his baby is sure to bring Marcus Semien some peace on the field

Semien recalled how when he had his first baby everyone thought that even though he stepped on the field his mind would be back home. However, the story was different for Marcus Semien as all he felt was peace when he was on the field. He knew he had a strong wife back home with a healthy baby waiting to be held. The star held absolute composure in that game against St. Louis.

One can only expect a similar reaction this time around from the star. The Texas Rangers are all set to take on the Astros in game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday. The match is sure to be exciting and Semien is hoping that the birth of his baby girl brings him all the luck and well-wishes that he needs.