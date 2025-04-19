Marcus Stroman and $90,000,000M star's latest injury updates draw critical reviews from fans

The New York Yankees and injuries have not had a good relationship in 2025. On Friday, the Yankees received a flurry of injury updates from MLB insider Bryan Hoch, drawing disappointing reactions from fans.

Ad

Third baseman DJ LeMahieu, who is on the 10-day injured list and a six-year, $90 million contract, could begin his rehab assignment on Tuesday, potentially with Double-A Somerset.

On Sunday, Yankees ace Marcus Stroman was given a cortisone shot for inflammation in his left knee. The recovery has already started and his stay on the injured list is expected to be short.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Another key injury update was on right-handed pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga. Dealing with an elbow issue, Loaisiga is scheduled to throw a live bullpen session on Sunday in Tampa. Another BP session will be conducted before he completes his rehab assignment.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans made their thoughts known on the latest injury updates.

"No one cares about the first two I promise u didn’t have to include them," one fan commented.

"Hoping for major setbacks on the 1st 2. They make the team worse not better," another added.

"Yankees hope Stroman's injury stint is short, the fans don’t," one fan wrote.

Ad

Fans continued as if all the players mentioned were not big contributors for the Yankees.

"The 1st 2 can stay away, for good," one fan commented.

"Put them in retirement home for seniors I'm good," another fan posted.

"I genuinely forgot that DJ was in the team," another wrote.

Latest injury update on Yankees' key players

The New York Yankees continue to navigate a wave of injuries to several key players. Luis Gil, who’s on the 60-day IL with a lat injury, has had his throwing progression delayed by about 10 days.

Ad

Jake Cousins (elbow) has begun throwing off a mound, while Scott Effross (hamstring) has resumed his throwing program. Most notably, ace Gerrit Cole remains on the 60-day IL following Tommy John surgery with internal bracing, a procedure that could potentially shorten his recovery time.

Despite the injuries, the Yankees have made sure to do well and lead the stacked AL East. They are 13-7 for the season, fresh off a 1-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. Before that, the Yankees swept AL rivals Kansas City Royals in a three-game series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More