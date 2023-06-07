Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays' ace pitcher is going through a rough spell this season. Last night, the franchise announced that he would be sent back to the minors to regain some much needed confidence. Fellow pitcher Marcus Stroman took to Twitter to voice his opinions about the current situation.

Alek Manoah was highly impressive last season as the leader of the rotation for the Blue Jays. The 25-year-old has been with the franchise since 2021 after getting picked as the 11th overall draft pick in the MLB draft. In 2022, he was in contention for the Cy Young Award, finishing third, behind Justin Verlander and Dylan Cease.

However, this season has turned out to be a complete disaster for the right-handed pitcher. Manoah has a 1-7 record from the 13 games he has started for the Blue Jays. He has an ERA of 6.36 and has struck out only 48 batters.

Currently, Alek Manoah needs the support of his teammates and friends to regain the same form he once exhibited.

Chicago Cubs' Marcus Stroman showed some appreciation for his compatriot as he claimed that Manoah will be back in top form if given some time to work on himself.

Marcus Stroman @STR0 Manoah is a dawg and will be back better than ever. All that slick talk from a bunch of nobodies who’ve never performed at the highest level. Small talk from small minds. We all need a reset at times in life. Excited to see him bounce back and dominate all future! 🗣️ Manoah is a dawg and will be back better than ever. All that slick talk from a bunch of nobodies who’ve never performed at the highest level. Small talk from small minds. We all need a reset at times in life. Excited to see him bounce back and dominate all future! 🗣️

Blue Jays DFA Alek Manoah to the minors after horrow show against the Astros

In his recent start against the Houston Astros, Alek Manoah gave away six runs on seven hits in the very first inning and had to be removed from the mound. Toronto ended up losing 11-4 to the defending champions.

That seemed to be the final blow as John Schneider and his management had to take the tough call to send the 25-year-old tot the Minor Leagues. He is sure to make it back to the rotation in no time if he makes a proper comeback.

