Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman took to Twitter to back former basketball star JJ Redick's blasting of analysts for their criticism of players.

Redick spoke against ESPN analysts who were calling for the Los Angeles Clippers to force Kawhi Leonard to retire after suffering a serious right knee injury. Stroman applauded Redick's response and so did most of the fans who were watching.

Leonard sustained a torn meniscus in his right knee which will keep him out of action for a while. ESPN analysts on the show were quick to suggest that the Clippers should force him to retire without any consideration of what the player might be going through.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Former basketball star JJ Redick was quick to point out the player's perspective and the amount of mental fortitude required to bounce back from a serious injury. Kawhi's injury resulted in the end of the Clippers' season, and the discussion took the direction of the 31-year-old's retirement after 12 years in the NBA.

Marcus Stroman has himself suffered several injuries. In 2022, Stroman suffered a shoulder injury as well as a leg injury. As all professional athletes will testify, it is already a big task to return to competitive form after an injury, even without critics calling for their heads every chance they get.

Stroman wrote on Twitter:

"Zero. Clowns who never competed at even a mediocre level trying to pass judgement on high level players. It’s truly comical when you think about it. Shout to @jj_redick for keeping it real always. He’s right. We need more JJ’s and less of these other dinosaurs!"

Marcus Stroman @STR0 Complex Sports @ComplexSports “It’s very obvious that you have played zero high-level basketball.”



JJ Redick responds to Stephen A. Smith saying the Clippers should force Kawhi to retire “It’s very obvious that you have played zero high-level basketball.”JJ Redick responds to Stephen A. Smith saying the Clippers should force Kawhi to retire https://t.co/dnE0urjUgy Zero. Clowns who never competed at even a mediocre level trying to pass judgement on high level players. It’s truly comical when you think about it. Shout to @jj_redick for keeping it real always. He’s right. We need more JJ’s and less of these other dinosaurs! 🗣️ twitter.com/complexsports/… Zero. Clowns who never competed at even a mediocre level trying to pass judgement on high level players. It’s truly comical when you think about it. Shout to @jj_redick for keeping it real always. He’s right. We need more JJ’s and less of these other dinosaurs! 🗣️ twitter.com/complexsports/…

Marcus Stroman continues his strong start to the MLB season

Marcus Stroman has recently been in the headlines for his contract situation with the Chicago Cubs.

He will enter free agency at the end of the season if he decides not to extend his contract with the Cubs. He is one of the hottest pitchers in the MLB and has continued to prove his worth this season as well.

In 29 innings pitched this year, Stroman has recorded a 2.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts. He is well on his way to another impressive season which may yet result in a high-value contract at the end of the season. He currently stands to earn $26 million for the 2024 season if he decides to extend his contract with the Cubs.

Poll : 0 votes