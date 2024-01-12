Marcus Stroman Contract: Exploring All-Star pitcher's $37,000,000 deal with Yankees 

The New York Yankees have successfully sealed a two-year, $37 million deal with free-agent right-hander Marcus Stroman, a move that reportedly comes after face-to-face negotiations between Stroman and Yankees’ General Manager Brian Cashman in Tampa.

The agreement, reported by several journalists, also includes a vesting option for a potential third year. While the clubs have not officially confirmed the deal, pending a physical, Stroman himself shared an image donning a Yankees uniform on his Instagram Stories, hinting at the imminent collaboration.

This signing marks a homecoming of sorts for Marcus Stroman, who hails from Medford, a location less than two hours from the Bronx. Stroman expressed his desire to play for the Yankees back in 2019 when the team showed interest in acquiring him from the Toronto Blue Jays before the Trade Deadline. His love for pitching at Yankee Stadium and the allure of the city’s bright lights and competition played a significant role in his decision.

A look at Marcus Stroman’s career

Throughout his career, Stroman has been a consistently above-average starter, boasting an ERA+ no worse than 113 in the past four seasons. However, his 2023 campaign faced challenges as injuries, including right hip inflammation and a right rib cartilage fracture which disrupted his rhythm. Despite these setbacks, the 32-year-old right-hander aims to contribute to the New York Yankees’ pitching rotation, adding depth to a lineup that already features AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole.

Stroman, known for his low-90s sinker-inducing grounders, has maintained a ground-ball rate above 50% throughout his career. While his chase and zone rates saw a decline in the previous MLB season, resulting in a career-high walk rate, the Yankees are banking on his resilience and experience to bolster their pitching staff.

As Stroman joins the Yankees, fans eagerly anticipate how the Long Island native will fare in his return to New York and contribute to the team’s pursuit of success in the upcoming seasons.

