Marcus Stroman delivers verdict on ex-teammate Juan Soto after Mets-Yankees spring clash

Juan Soto got to face his former teammate Marcus Stroman on Monday in a Spring Training game. Since Stroman pitches every few days, it might be the only time they face each other in a long while.

Soto was traded to the New York Yankees last year, and Stroman signed a two-year deal to join their rotation, where he suddenly is a very important figure due to injuries. Them being teammates lasted just one season.

After the year, Soto signed with the New York Mets on a $765 million contract, leaving Stroman and others behind. At their reunion, Stroman shared his thoughts on the slugger on Instagram.

Marcus Stroman gushed praise for his former teammate (Instagram/stroman)

There is no ill will on Stroman's part, as he called Soto the "youngest GOAT in the game." The pair matched up twice in the spring game, with Soto failing to get the best of his ex-mate.

Soto grounded out to first in the opening at-bat and then hit a fly ball to right that was caught by Ismael Munguia. Aaron Judge was not in the game or else he would have been playing right field. Both Stroman and Soto left the game shortly after their final duel.

Marcus Stroman addresses homer to Juan Soto's teammate

Juan Soto may not have gotten the best of Marcus Stroman on Monday, but his teammate Pete Alonso did. Alonso broke the scoreless start to the game with a huge home run right after Stroman retired Soto.

Marcus Stroman finished his last spring outing (Imagn)

Despite that, Stroman isn't concerned. He gave credit to Alonso, saying via MLB:

“He took a really good swing on a slider, and hit it out to right. Pete’s incredibly strong; that guy’s a great hitter.”

Stroman finished the day with four strikeouts while allowing just two runs over 3.2 innings in his final spring outing. He added:

“I don’t care; I wash it right away. Good inning, bad inning, wash. … I stay present.”

Stroman was initially trade bait when the Yankees had a rotation of Max Fried, Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, Carlos Rodon, and Clarke Schmidt, but injuries have forced him back to relevancy.

The Yankees are without Cole for the year. Schmidt is on the IL, and so is Gil (of the dreaded 60-day variety). Now, Stroman is the third starter at worst and much more important than he was expected to be.

