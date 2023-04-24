After Marcus Stroman started a league-best 33 games as a member of the New York Mets in 2021, the right-hander hit the offseason free agency market as one of the hottest names.

Eventually, it was the Chicago Cubs that locked down Stroman to a two-year deal worth $50 million that included a player option for the 2024 season.

Although opting for a third year with the Cubs would see Marcus Stroman pocket an additional $26 million on top of his original salary, some have stated that the 31-year-old is looking for even more.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During a recent start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Stroman etched a dollar sign onto the mound. Although the significance of his illustration is unclear, fans think it might be a veiled sign that the former All-Star wants more money.

Paul Sullivan @PWSullivan Stroman, who has an opt out clause, makes what appears to be a $ sign on the mound. 🤔 Stroman, who has an opt out clause, makes what appears to be a $ sign on the mound. 🤔 https://t.co/KcWnCxGm8f

"Stroman, who has an opt out clause, makes what appears to be a $ sign on the mound." - Paul Sullivan

Fans who likely felt that the original contract was generous enough are not impressed. Many Twitter users have called out Marcus Stroman for what they see as a powerplay with his team.

RJV51 @RJV512 @PWSullivan Stroman is all about him. The Mets made no effort to keep him. He signed with the Cubs then said he'd like to play for the Giants someday before he ever pitched a game for the Cubs. @PWSullivan Stroman is all about him. The Mets made no effort to keep him. He signed with the Cubs then said he'd like to play for the Giants someday before he ever pitched a game for the Cubs.

idrill3z @idrill3z @PWSullivan He is such a loser it’s so embarrassing @PWSullivan He is such a loser it’s so embarrassing

Originally from Long Island, Stroman broke into the league as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014. In 2017, he won a Gold Glove after posting a 3.09 ERA alongside 164 strikeouts over 201 innings. Stroman's last honor came in the form of his first and only All-Star appearance in 2019.

ASnyder @ASnyder0913 @PWSullivan This guy doesn’t care about winning at all. @PWSullivan This guy doesn’t care about winning at all.

Murphy'sLaw @Zambonichaser_1 @PWSullivan And then Stromam goes out and serves up batting practice to the Dodges. $ @PWSullivan And then Stromam goes out and serves up batting practice to the Dodges. $📉

Davis Financial Strategies LTD @DavisFinStrat @PWSullivan If stro wants top tier money then he has to pitch better than this against a dominant pitcher like Kershaw. @PWSullivan If stro wants top tier money then he has to pitch better than this against a dominant pitcher like Kershaw. https://t.co/oqxUrvh9bB

Some fans, however, believe that the dollar sign is innocuous and the media is looking for drama where none exists by publicizing the ambiguous marking.

Daniel Bullock @Dbullo3 @PWSullivan Sullivan, who is irrelevant, reaches for anything he can to try to turn non-stories into drama @PWSullivan Sullivan, who is irrelevant, reaches for anything he can to try to turn non-stories into drama

Marcus Stroman is no stranger to negotiation. In 2019, he was forced to lower his requested salary. He was traded from the Jays to the New York Mets in 2019, where he would again be strung along on successive one-year contracts before eventually departing the team at the end of 2021.

Joe @joeybaseball_9 @PWSullivan I love the cubs and the jays. I can honestly say I’ve never liked his self promoting antics @PWSullivan I love the cubs and the jays. I can honestly say I’ve never liked his self promoting antics

James Mathewson @jamesmathewson @PWSullivan aka: The symbol of what he’s stolen from the Mets and Cubs. @PWSullivan aka: The symbol of what he’s stolen from the Mets and Cubs.

Ruth Ferguson @RuthFer66393072 @PWSullivan Stroman has always been all about himself. I know he’s pitched well this year (until today) but I can’t believe the cubs signed him. He is so overrated! @PWSullivan Stroman has always been all about himself. I know he’s pitched well this year (until today) but I can’t believe the cubs signed him. He is so overrated!

JaysChatterBox @AndrewBusbridge @PWSullivan So glad we moved on from this headcase. @PWSullivan So glad we moved on from this headcase.

Many Twitter users have pointed to Stroman's former teams as proof that the 5-foot-7 ace is difficult to negotiate with. Whether or not Stroman's gesture had any meaning behind it, it certainly stoked quite the reaction from fans.

Another solid season from Marcus Stroman could solve contract woes

Since departing the Blue Jays, many have come to think of Stroman as a journeyman who has been unable to lock down any long-term pitching work. If Stroman thinks that $26 million is not enough next year, then he will have to work hard to prove as much to his team.

Poll : 0 votes