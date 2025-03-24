Marcus Stroman drops 1-word reaction to Yankees hype video ahead of Opening Day

Opening Day is right around the corner for Marcus Stroman and the New York Yankees. The club will start the 2025 campaign against the Milwaukee Brewers at home in Yankee Stadium. After a disappointing loss in the World Series last season, the Yankees will be looking to make another deep playoff run.

Even though it appeared that Marcus Stroman's future with the club was in doubt, following injuries to starting pitchers Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil, he may be more important than ever. The New York Yankees will rely upon the veteran starter to fill an important spot in the rotation as they look to compete this season.

In a hype video posted by Stroman ahead of the new season, the two-time All-Star is walking on the field in front of a full crowd. After a difficult offseason for Stroman, who was also affected by the California wildfires, the 33-year-old appears to be in a good state of mind heading into the new season.

"Grateful" - Stroman wrote as the caption for the hype video.

Despite finding his name in trade rumors all offseason, it appears that Marcus Stroman is determined to prove his doubters wrong, which could bode well for the New York Yankees.

Although it was a bit of a struggle for Stroman in 2024, the veteran has been a steady contributor throughout his career. So if he is locked in, he could provide the club with some underrated value this year.

Although Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt are expected to return this season, the fact that Gerrit Cole has already been ruled out for the entire 2025 campaign suggests that Stroman's role should be secured. It will be interesting to see how he bounces back from an offseason filled with trade rumors.

Marcus Stroman has a vesting option in his contract for the 2026 season

There is no doubt that the New York Yankees were looking to offload Marcus Stroman's sizable contract this season to bolster other spots on the roster. Stroman is slated to make $18,000,000 this season, however, he also has a vesting option in the contract that could see him make another sizable chunk of change next year as well.

According to Spotrac, if Stroman throws 140.0 innings or more this season, it will activate his $18,000,000 player option for 2026. With the injuries to the rotation, it seems likely that the former Cubs starter should be able to clear that threshold, something he has achieved five times in his career. If he does pick up the option for 2026, it would be unsurprising to see him in trade rumors again next offseason.

