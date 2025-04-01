Marcus Stroman drops epic response to Aaron Judge's tribute to Yankees' historic opening series

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees grabbed headlines after a statement sweep against the Milwaukee Brewers to start the season. It was the Yankees offense led by Judge that punished the Brewers rotation in the three-game series.

The Yankees caught the eyes of the MLB world after a ruthless 20-9 win in the second game of the series, with the hitters smashing nine home runs, the second most by a team in a game. Judge had three home runs on the night, his third career game with three or more home runs.

Led by their captain, the Yankees had 15 home runs in the series, tied for the most home runs in a three-game series. Following the win, Judge shared a post on his social media, acknowledging the team effort in a clip.

"What a start to the season! The Bleachers had that place rocking! 🚀 🚀 🚀," Judge captioned the post acknowledging the support from Yankees fans in the series.

His Yankees teammate and starter Marcus Stroman responded to the post, commenting:

"Cap being legendary as always."

Aaron Judge added another home run in the series finale as the Yankees won 12-3, taking Judge's tally to four for the season.

Marcus Stroman backed by Yankees manager after a mixed start to the season

Marcus Stroman was down the pecking order in the Yankees rotation after an underwhelming 2024 season. However, injuries to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil saw Stroman earn the No.3 spot in the rotation.

Stroman made his first start of the season in the series finale against the Brewers. He pitched 4.2 innings, conceding three earned runs over five hits in a mixed season debut.

While the Yankees ace acknowledged making a few bad pitches in his first start of 2025, manager Aaron Boone was largely pleased with the starting pitcher.

“I thought Stro was good,” Aaron Boone said. “Bauers got him. Would have liked to have gotten him through [five] there, but we were going 80 pitches with him today. … Had some swing and miss going too. Kind of in line with what he was in spring training. I thought he carried that in and had a pretty sharp first outing.”

The Yankees will host the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series at Yankee Stadium with the first game of the series on Tuesday.

