Marcus Stroman Free Agency Update: All-Star pitcher agrees to a $37,000,000 year deal with the Yankees

In a surprising move, the New York Yankees have secured free-agent pitcher Marcus Stroman on a two-year deal, according to reports from ESPN’s Jeff Passan. While the full terms of the contract remain undisclosed, sources suggest the deal is expected to average $18.5 million per season.

Expand Tweet

Stroman, a 32-year-old right-hander, spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Cubs and earned an All-Star nod in 2023. Despite a strong first half with the Cubs, finishing with a 2.28 ERA on June 20 and leading the National League in that category, he faced challenges down the stretch, notably battling right hip inflammation that sidelined him from Aug. 2 to Sept. 15. Stroman’s final four appearances of the season lasted less than three innings each, prompting discussions about his durability.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Long Island native opted out of the final season of his previous three-year, $71 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, forfeiting a $21 million guarantee. While some concerns linger about his recent trends, the New York Yankees appear undeterred, viewing Stroman as a valuable addition to their pitching rotation.

A look into what Yankees can expect from Marcus Stroman

Stroman’s career boasts a solid 3.65 ERA in nearly 1,400 innings, providing the Yankees with an experienced arm to complement the defending AL Cy Young winner, Gerrit Cole, in their rotation. The move to acquire Stroman follows the team’s earlier reshaping of the outfield, adding Juan Soto, Trent Grisham and Alex Verdugo in notable trades.

Marcus Stroman’s arm will complement Gerrit Cole’s with a 3.64 career ERA in 1,400 innings.

The Yankees’ pursuit of Marcus Stroman highlights the team’s commitment to bolstering its pitching staff, addressing a key area of concern. Stroman’s familiarity with the AL East, having spent his first four-plus seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, adds an additional layer of experience to the Yankees’ pitching arsenal.

As the deal with Stroman nears completion, Yankees fans eagerly anticipate how the seasoned pitcher will contribute to the team’s performance in the upcoming seasons, especially in light of the competitive landscape and recent acquisitions within the league.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.