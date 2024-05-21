Marcus Stroman gushes over Aaron Boone, star pitcher shares heartfelt praise for Yankees Skipper despite recent loss

Marcus Stroman pitched 7.1 innings with one run given up for the New York Yankees and left without a win. In fact, the team didn't win the game at all. Leading 4-1 in the top of the ninth, the team melted down and lost 5-4 to the Seattle Mariners.

As is the custom, whenever a team blows a lead, the manager often bears the brunt of criticism. Aaron Boone is likely to face scrutiny for the Yankees' unfortunate turn of events. However, Stroman himself went to bat for his manager after the game.

Marcus Stroman posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Booney is a true legend. Grateful to get to play for him. You can feel how confident he is in all of us. I will run through a brick wall for that man. For real. See y'all in the BX tomorrow. Clarke gonna shove. Que sera, sera!"

Over the years, fans have critiqued Boone's bullpen management, believing it to be responsible for some losses. However, going into last night, Clay Holmes had yet to concede a single earned run this year.

Clay Holmes blew the save last night

He was bound to have a clunker eventually, and it happened at a bad time. However, it's hard to fault Boone for not removing his closer in that situation, especially when a lot of the hits were unlucky.

A dribbler back to the pitcher started the rally. There was an infield single on an 80-mph ground ball that Gleyber Torres threw away leading to the first run of the inning, and things compounded from there. Holmes' stat line is ugly, but it wasn't as bad as it seemed and Boone brought in his closer as he is supposed to in those situations.

Marcus Stroman defends Clay Holmes after meltdown loss

Marcus Stroman is taking the most recent loss well. After Clay Holmes blew what would have been an easy win for Stroman with an absolute meltdown in the ninth inning, Stroman took to X to talk about it.

He said that Holmes was the best closer in baseball. Before the implosion on Monday, he had been nearly perfect. He hadn't given up a single earned run and was almost perfect on save opportunities.

Either way, Marcus Stroman has no hard feelings about it.

