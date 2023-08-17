Marcus Stroman Injury Update: Latest health status and expected recovery period of Cubs ace

On August 2, the Chicago Cubs announced that Marcus Stroman would be hitting the 15-day IL on account of a hip imflammation. Now, Cubs fans who were expecting a speedy return are learning that they won't be granted their wish.

According to the Athletic, the 32-year old right handed starter suffered a right ribcage fracture during his rehab throwing sessions. The team refused to give a timeline for his return, meaning that there is a strong possibility that Marcus Stroman could be out for the season.

The rib fracture represents the third injury for Stroman this season. In June, the New York native was assigned to then ten-day IL on account of finger issues.

"Tests showed that Marcus Stroman has a right rib cartilage fracture. There is currently no timeline for his return." - FOX Sports: MLB

At the time of his designation to the long-term IL, Stroman was putting forth one of the strongest seasons of his career. Over the course of 23 appearances for the Chicago Cubs, Stroman has a 3.85 ERA, alongside a record of 10-8, and 111 strikeouts over 128 innings of work.

One of the league's more outspoken pitchers, Stroman has garnered plenty of fans, as well as numerous enemies for his outspoken attitude and on-field antics. 2023 also represented the second All-Star nod of his career.

"Marcus Stroman's first strikeout in London" - Cubs Zone

With a record of 62-58, the Cubs now sit just 2.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the top place in the NL Central. This season, Cubs starters have allowed a mediocre combined ERA of 4.35. Without Stroman in the lineup for the forseeable future, the Cubs will need to stay very focused indeed to ensure that crucial ground is not lost in Stroman's absence.

2024 will be a big year for Marcus Stroman

Originally floated as a prime trade piece for the Cubs, Stroman appears to have proved his value to the team. With a big option for 2024, the right hander will be able to leverage the stats he has put up for the Cubs, and demand some big money should other teams want to make a play for him. Stroman was a Cy Young finalist after his 2015 season with the Toronto Blue Jays. Now, all he has to do is ensure that he stays healthy as can be upon his return, whenever that might be.