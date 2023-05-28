Marcus Stroman has only started 36 games for the Chicago Cubs, and there is already talk of a trade. Despite being one of the team's most effecient and consistent pitchers, there is a possibility that the Cubs could move on from the righty.

The starter signed a three-year, $71 million deal with the club prior to the 2022 season. Stroman is contracted through 2024, but it's not that simple. The All-Star pitcher has an opt out clause that would allow him to test the market for possible suitors at the end of the year.

At 32 years old, no one would hold it against Stroman if he went in search of a long-term deal that provides some financial security.

Per a recent article in The Athletic, Stroman spoke about the possibility of a mid-season trade:

"It would be tough, very tough in that regard"

The player insists that he is happy in Chicago and cited the city, fans and organization as some of the reasons he hopes to remain in the Windy City.

"I do love it here...It’s incredible playing at Wrigley"

"Cubs’ Marcus Stroman, with opt-out looming, would prefer extension to trade. Story:" - Ken Rosenthal

The Cubs are in a difficult spot when it comes to pitching. The team ranks 16th in the MLB in team ERA (4.31), 17th in opponent batting average (.248) and 21st in strikeouts (433). They are desperate to add premier pitchers, not let them go.

Marcus Stroman has a 10-11 record since joining the Chicago Cubs in 2022

Marcus Stroman in the dugout before the start of the game against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field

Stroman has developed into one of the league's star pitchers over the last decade.

The New York native made a name for himself with the Toronto Blue Jays where he played 135 games. He had a 47-45 record and a 3.76 ERA in Canada. He also won a Gold Glove Award in 2017 and was selected to his first All-Star Game in 2019.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Marcus Stroman getting a big double play...and is fired up. Marcus Stroman getting a big double play...and is fired up. 🔥 https://t.co/Nmiasztm1S

"Marcus Stroman getting a big double play...and is fired up" - Rob Friedman

Stroman continued his fine form with the New York Mets where he finished with a 14-15 record and a 3.21 ERA.

The move to Chicago has worked out for the pitcher. He has been exceptional for the Cubs this season and currently has a 2.95 ERA after 11 stars.

Age will definitely be a factor for Stroman and the Cubs, who are yet to reach an agreement. The ace has made it clear that he hopes to remain with the club on a long-term deal.

