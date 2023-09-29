Chicago Cubs starter Marcus Stroman looked back at the series against the Atlanta Braves in dismay after being swept by the NL Champions on Thursday.

The Braves went on to win the game 5-3 to complete a sweep of the playoff contenders, heading into the final weekend of the season on a high.

Stroman had night to forget after being pulled at the end of the second inning, having given away four runs on the night.

Marcus Stroman made his major league debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015 and went on to play five years for them. He is an established pitcher who has won the World Baseball Classic MVP in 2017 and made two All-Star appearances.

The Cubs were entering the series after completing a sweep of the Colorado Rockies but were humbled by the Braves.

Stroman has had a mixed season for the Cubs this year, with a 10-9 record and .395 ERA in 126 innings pitched. However, he gave up a two-run home run in the first and two RBIs in the second to give the opponents the momentum. After the game, he said:

"Everything that could be going wrong is going wrong. Hopefully we washed it on this trip and hopefully luck starts being in our favor in Milwaukee."

Matt Olson launches 54th HR off Marcus Stroman to make Braves history

What added to the bitterness of the defeat for Marcus Stroman was that the biggest hit of the evening came off him.

Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson hit his 54th home run of the season in the first inning, recording 136 RBIs for the season and becoming the first player in franchise history to reach the landmark.

The Chicago Cubs will now end their MLB season with a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers and only a perfect result could put them within reach of a playoff spot.