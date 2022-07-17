"Marcus Stroman’s father, Pete Alonso!" "Polar Bear doing the most and I love it" - New York Mets fans heap praise on first baseman Pete Alonso for leading the RBI chart this season

Pete Alonso was the man of the hour for the New York Mets once again. His tie-breaking sacrifice fly in the 11th inning ensured a 2-1 win for the Mets in their double-header opener against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Alonso scored both runs, which brought his RBI score to 76 - the most in the MLB this term. The 27-year-old also broke the Mets record for most runs scored before the All-Star break. The previous record of 74 was set by former captain David Wright back in 2006.

"MLB RBI leader doing MLB RBI leader things." - New York Mets

Alonso delivered a clutch RBI double off Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman, formerly of the Mets, during the fourth inning. This was Stroman’s first game back in front of the Mets crowd since leaving the Bronx under acrimonious circumstances.

The Mets were in the driving seat following Alonso’s double, but were far from over the line. Luckily, they were aided by five shutout innings from Seth Lugo, Drew Smith, Adam Ottavino and Edwin Diaz to win their third straight game.

New York Mets fans on Twitter heap praise on Pete Alonso

It’s not a bad time to be a New York Mets fan as their team sits top of the NL East. The Braves are within touching distance though. For now, Mets fans are in a mood to celebrate yet another day of Pete Alonso - one of their modern day greats, breaking records.

samantha ivy @samanthaivyyyy ‍ doing the most and I love it @Mets Polar Beardoing the most and I love it @Mets Polar Bear 🐻‍❄️ doing the most and I love it

Marcus Stroman is not a popular figure at all among the Mets faithful. The sour aftertaste of their split can still be felt.

paul sacchi @paulsacchi65 @Mets 1 hit against Stroman is nothing to be proud of @Mets 1 hit against Stroman is nothing to be proud of

Meanwhile, some fans are concerned about the manner of the Mets’ victory. It wasn’t convincing to say the least, especially against a Cubs side that have now lost eight in a row.

BkAllday @BkAllda58150564 @Alexand67757871 @Mets Mets can't hit anybody cause they have 4 automatic out at bottom of the order @Alexand67757871 @Mets Mets can't hit anybody cause they have 4 automatic out at bottom of the order

Alonso will be in action on Monday’s Home Run Derby, where the two-time back-to-back champion will defend his crown. He will face Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. in the opener.

No one in history has won the Home Run Derby three times in a row. Alonso could become the first one. In doing so, he will join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only other player to win the derby thrice.

