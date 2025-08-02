Marcus Stroman sends 1-word message as he jets off in style after Yankees officially cut ties

After the New York Yankees were unable to find trade suitors for Marcus Stroman at the deadline, they released the veteran starting pitcher, who has struggled all season long. The righty is 3-2 with a 6.23 ERA in nine starts this season.

On Friday, hours after getting traded, Stroman shared a 'cold' picture on his social media story. In the image, Stroman can be seen relaxing with his feet up, displaying his tattoos, wearing a high-end watch, and surrounded by luggage behind the captain’s seat in what appears to be a luxurious private jet.

Stroman had a one-word message following his departure from the Bronx:

"Adios."

Marcus Stroman's Instagram story via @stroman

Stroman has missed over two months due to knee inflammation this season. Ahead of the last season, the Yankees and Stroman signed a two-year, $37 million contract. All of the money is guaranteed, and the Yankees will have to pay the remaining $18 million.

Stroman's contract also included $18 million vesting option for the 2026 season. If the right-hander had pitched 140 innings this season, the option would have been triggered. However, the veteran has only thrown 39 innings this season, eliminating any such possibility.

Why was Marcus Stroman released by the Yankees?

The Yankees cleared a roster spot by releasing Marcus Stroman to activate reigning AL Rookie of the Year, Luis Gil, who has yet to pitch this season. Gil will now join the Yankees starting rotation, comprising Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Will Warren and rookie Cam Schlittler.

At the trade deadline, the Yankees upgraded their bullpen by adding relievers David Bednar, Camilo Doval and Jake Bird. The club also added utility player José Caballero.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed the communication the team had with him before his release on Friday.

"Obviously, that was tough today," Boone said. "The perception around Stro for us, if you got to be around him the last couple of years, he's an awesome competitor.

"Had a good interaction with him," Boone added. "I feel he'll be a guy I'll stay in touch with for the rest of our lives. Appreciative of him."

Stroman was not in line to make the roster during Spring Training. But injuries to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil cleared a starting spot for him. However, he did little to help his case to belong there, and he's now a free agent in the middle of the season.

