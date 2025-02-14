Marcus Stroman sends strong message after finally arriving at Yankees Spring Training amid controversy

Though pitchers and catchers reported a couple of days ago, Marcus Stroman showed up to Spring Training on Friday. He came with a clear message for the team, and he's saying he won't do what they will likely ask him to do.

With a busy offseason, the New York Yankees added multiple pitchers, and they seem to have an overfull rotation now. Rather than move to a six-man rotation, the Yankees are likely to move someone, more likely than not Stroman, to the bullpen.

That doesn't sit well with him:

"I'm a starter. I'm a starter. See how it plays out, I'm starting. I won't pitch in the bullpen, I'm a starter."

Stroman was clearly unhappy with the rumors that he might be moved to the bullpen, repeatedly saying that he's a starter before refusing to even consider moving to the pen.

The Yankees have tried to trade Stroman before, as they reportedly offered him to the St. Louis Cardinals for Nolan Arenado. That trade fell through, but the Yankees may have to find another option if Stroman is genuinely not going to move to the bullpen.

Aaron Boone discusses Marcus Stroman's absence

Marcus Stroman was not obligated to attend pitcher and catcher workouts. He's not stipulated by the CBA to appear at camp until Feb. 22, and Stroman took extra time getting to Tampa to be with the Yankees.

Marcus Stroman reported to camp (Imagn)

Manager Aaron Boone is aware of the situation around his pitcher. He said, via CBS Sports:

"Obviously, I want all our players here, clearly. That said, I am, again, comfortable with where he's at physically and mentally. He's a prideful player, a guy who's had a great career where it's a little bit of an awkward situation obviously.

"Of course I want him here and trying to keep nudging him to get here, but you also have to respect the fact that this is something that players are allowed to do. There is a mandatory date and he's choosing that right now."

Stroman is possibly not going to be on the Yankees by the time Opening Day rolls around, so it may not matter if he showed up a few days after other pitchers when it's all said and done.

