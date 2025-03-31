Marcus Stroman shares how Aaron Judge turns Yankees dugout into a fan zone

New York Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman made his season debut in the team's 12-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep to start the 2025 MLB campaign.

Ad

Marcus Stroman was subject to trade rumors in the offseason after a mixed 2024 with the Bronx Bombers. However, he has been promoted to the No.3 starter after injuries to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil during Spring Training.

Following his first start of the season on Sunday, Stroman reflected on captain Aaron Judge's hitting ability that has turned the Yankees dugout into a fan zone with his teammates keeping a keen eye on his at-bats.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stroman lauded Judge's special attribute in a post-game interview, saying (1:10 onwards):

"So, it's special, and It's fun to watch, man. You think he's gonna do something to break a record each and every day. So we're all kind of in tune, we're all geeking, and we're all like little kids in the dugout. It's making the game very fun in that sense."

Ad

Ad

Marcus Stroman also talked about the work Aaron Judge puts in and is not taking any of those for granted. He continued:

"I don't ever lose sight of what he's doing. It's easy to just kind of take it for granted but I see the work he puts in each and every day. He's truly special, so everything he has coming his way, and when he goes after and performs, it's just because of the work that he's put in on and off the field.

Ad

Marcus Stroman acknowledges need to get better after season debut

It wasn't a great outing for Marcus Stroman on his first start to the season as he conceded three runs over five hits in 4.2 innings, striking out three. However, the Yankees offense made sure it didn't make much of a difference to the result.

The Yankees ace reflected on his performance, admitting he needs to be better from the mound.

Ad

“I thought I threw the ball pretty well,” Stroman said. “Made a few bad pitches, but overall for the first one, thought it was OK. Definitely need to be better going forward, but to keep this offense in the game is definitely key. To limit the team to three runs or less over five, I feel like we’re going to be able to score and do what we need to do over the course of the game.”

The Yankees offense has started the season on fire with the team tying an MLB record for most home runs (15) after the first three games of the season. The offensive prowess has given the Yankees starters some Rome for error, with the hitters blowing out the opposition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback