"Marcus Stroman, you are still a Yankee" – Fans react to Gerrit Cole’s latest injury scare, shares opinion on way forward

Much like last season, Gerrit Cole has once again disappointed New York Yankees fans with him getting injured again just weeks before Opening Day. Cole, who gave up six earned runs in his last spring outing, is reportedly undergoing diagnostic tests on his throwing elbow, as per MLB insider Jon Morosi's sources. More clarity on his status is expected to follow.

Even in March 2024, Cole had a right elbow inflammation, which forced him to the 60-day injured list. He was out of action before finally taking the mound in June for the game against the Baltimore Orioles.

The latest report shocked fans, prompting them to share their opinions on what the Yankees' front office should do next. A common theme among them? Marcus Stroman is still a Yankee.

One fan emphasized Stroman’s presence on the roster by posting:

“MARCUS STROMAN, YOU ARE STILL A YANKEE.”

Another fan jokingly pointed out the shift in the rotation hierarchy, writing:

“whispers… Marcus Stroman is the Yankees' 3rd starter 🤣.”

Fans see Marcus Stroman as a key pitcher who could step up and play a crucial role in the Yankees' rotation.

One fan remained optimistic, saying:

“Stroman about to carry.”

Some fans even began speculating about additional moves, with one fan proposing:

“That’s ok, we got Stroman in waiting! Then sign the southpaw Greg Farone from the Giants, and we’re all set.”

One fan wants an estranged pitcher to sign with the Yankees:

"Trevor Bauer to the Yankees."

Gerrit Cole's injury is like rubbing salt in a wound for Yankees

Gerrit Cole's injury can't come at a bad time. While nothing has so far been reported if the former Cy Young winner will miss time given this is something that has bothered him for the last couple of seasons, seeing him start on Opening Day will be a distant reality.

Cole's injury comes at a time when the Yankees are already feeling short-handed on their rotation. They have lost Nestor Cortes Jr. after trading him in the offseason. Also, earlier this spring, due to lat strain, reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil will also be out of action for at least three months.

Thus the job of Aaron Boone will be a bit more strenuous if Cole infact misses time.

