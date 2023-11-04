Marcus Stroman walks out on $21,000,000 Chicago Cubs deals, rendering pitching ace a free agent

On November 4, the Chicago Cubs announced that right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman would be opting out of his contract. The move comes with one more season worth $21 million on the 32-year old's 2-year deal with the team.

Many expected Stroman to be dealt by the Cubs in the run-up to the 2023 trade deadline, alas, no move came. Although the team was seen as down-and-out by early August, a late season push was enough for them to finish within a stone's throw of the D-Backs for the final Wild Card spot.

"Breaking: Marcus Stroman opted out of his Cubs contract and will be a free agent. He had $21M and a year to go." - Jon Heyman

Marcus Stroman was one of the best arms in the Chicago Cubs' rotation this season. In 27 appearances, the Long Island native went 10-9, boasting a 3.95 ERA, and also threw a complete games. Under Stroman's pre-existing contract with the Cubs, he would have a player option for 2024. However, it looks as though Stroman has decided to check out early.

A first round pick by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2012, Stroman began his MLB career pitching for the league's only Canadian team. In 2017, his third season in the majors, Stroman went 13-9 with a 3.09 ERA, finishing in the top ten in AL Cy Young voting, and winning the AL pitching Gold Glove that season as well.

"Marcus Stroman received an ovation after his 1,000th career strikeout. (Watch Marquee) @STRO" - Cubs Zone

After his time with the Jays, Stroman was traded to the New York Mets halfway through the 2019 season. In 2021, his first full season for the Mets, Stroman made 33 starts on the bump, which led the National League in the category.

Time to find out reasons behind Marcus Stroman's opt out

We are likely to learn more about Marcus Stroman's reasoning for leaving the Cubs prematurely. However, it's not an outlandish proposition that Stroman might be disillusioned with the team's results in different years. After winning the 2016 World Series, their first in over a century, things have been very quiet on the northside of Chi-town.

Despite being an incredibly dominant pitcher, opting out of a contract is never a good look. It remains to be seen whether or not potential future suitors will approach Stroman with hesitancy, given the conclusion of his brief time with the Cubs.