The Seattle Mariners completed a come-from-behind win against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night to set a new franchise record of 21 wins in a month.

Coming off a surprise defeat in their last game, the Mariners conceded an early 3-0 lead to the Athletics after two innings in the rubber game. However, the hosts bounced back after Teoscar Hernández's three-run homer in the third inning.

It was a milestone game for rookie pitcher Bryce Miller, as he registered his 100th MLB strikeout on the night. J. P. Crawford's two-run single in the seventh inning handed the lead to the Mariners as the hosts eventually clung to victory despite the talismanic Julio Rodriguez on the sidelines for a second straight game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The victory meant that the Mariners eclipsed their previous tally of most wins in a month (20). Incidentally, each time the Mariners have won 20 games in a month in an MLB season, they have made the postseason.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans lauded the team after an incredible run of form in August saw them dethrone the Texas Rangers from the summit of AL West. One fan remarked that Seattle is "the hottest team in MLB right now."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mariners' record-setting victory sets up intense three-way race in AL West

Thanks to their remarkable turnaround since the All-Star break, the AL West is headed for an intense three-way race, as the Rangers and the Houston Astros are within touching distance of the top-placed Mariners.

“There’s like 60 days in August, right? I wish there were,” Mariners manager Scott Servais joked. “What a month.”

Although the Mariners were missing home run hero Julio Rodriguez, Servais emphasized Crawford's smart play that showcased that the team is not dependent on the big hitters only.

“I think it's a great example for our younger players to look at -- like, it's just a single,” Servais said.

“You've just got to put the bat on the ball. The little things like that we have done for the last couple of months, and that's why we're playing the way we are, and then we get the big hit when we need it.”