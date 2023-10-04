Jerry Dipoto's promise at the Seattle Mariners postseason press conference hasn't found much support among fans. The Mariners' president of baseball operations asked the fanbase to have some patience in the team's pursuit of a World Series appearance.

If patience is anything in the world of baseball, Seattle fans have seemed to master it already. Since the franchise's inception in 1977, the club has yet to make it to the World Series even once. In 46 years, the team has only made it to the playoffs five times.

Fans have argued the importance of investing money in impact players and getting a complete roster that can take on the likes of the big market teams. But as for Dipoto, that would mean shifting from the team's principles that have been at the core of the club's morals.

He said:

"We're actually doing the fanbase a favor in asking for their patience to win the World Series while we continue to build a sustainably good roster."

Furthermore, he believes the immediate goal should never be to make it to the showcase event. Rather build up their wins substantially over the years to make a strong team. As per Dipoto, since 1969 when the divisional system came in, teams who have won 54% of games over a 10-year spell are bound to win the World Series.

But the stat line isn't any excuse to reason the Mariners failing to go past the regular season despite a healthy winning record this season. Fans, took to X, to voice their disagreement with Dipoto and the management's understanding of their situation:

Jerry Dipoto has helped the Mariners to best stretch in 20 years

Since Jerry Dipoto took over the Seattle Mariners' baseball operations in 2015, he needed to revitalise a 76-86 record. Since then Seattle has had five winning seasons, while also making it to the AL Wild Card Series last year.

The current three-season winning stretch is the best for the franchise since the early 2000s when they managed a 116-win season. It remains to be seen if his tactics will bear fruit in the future.