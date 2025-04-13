Mariners fans in high spirits after Bryan Woo masterclass vs Rangers keeps win streak alive

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo recorded his second win of the MLB season with a stellar performance against the Texas Rangers to continue their winning streak.
The 25-year-old struggled in the first inning but managed to turn things around to keep the Rangers offense at bay over the next six innings. Saturday's win over the Rangers secured their three-game series, making it three wins in as many days.
Bryan Woo was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 2021 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2023.
Woo's stellar performance on the night had Mariners fans gushing over his pitching prowess. Many took to social media to express their delight:
"Near disaster for Bryan Woo at the beginning and he flipped the switch into arguably the best start of the season so far from a Mariners pitcher." wrote one fan on X.
"We needed a start just like that, thank you," added another.
While some fans rooted for a Cy Young season for the Mariners pitcher, others commended his ability to turn things around after a tough start:
"Hell of a performance considering he loaded the bases with no outs gave up a run and ended up throwing 27 pitches in the first inning alone." wrote @TheMarinerMan.
"After a 33-pitch first inning btw!" added @ChartTwink.
"Best rotation in baseball," declared @LucasNardi18.
The Mariners offense followed Woo's lead with Julio Rodriguez getting them on the board with an RBI triple before Jorge Polanco and Luke Raley both added RBIs in the third to take a 4-1 lead. They took the game beyond the Rangers with four runs in the seventh, as Raley and Rowdy Tellez both added two-run RBIs.
Overall, Woo recorded seven strikeouts on the night with one walk, allowing six hits and a single run as the Mariners won 9-2 to take the series.
Mariners podcaster back Bryan Woo for a All-Star season
Seattle Mariners are on cloud nine after adding another win this week, taking their record this season to 7-8. While there was not much expectation on them last month, they showed that they are very much a team to contend with this season.
As he continues to improve every year in the MLB, podcaster Lyle Goldstein of "MarineLayerPod" backed Bryan Woo to make his first All-Star appearance this season.
After their final game against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, the Mariners will travel to face the Cincinnati Reds in a three-game series next week.