It has been a rosy couple of months for Seattle Mariners fans as the team has been on one of the best runs in their history. But Tuesday night's turn of events gave Mariners fans a reality check.

The team squared off against the Oakland Athletics for the second game of the series after a shutout victory on Monday. However, starting pitcher George Kirby was scratched from Mariner's lineup just before the game started.

"George Kirby has been scratched from tonight's start due to being under the weather. RHP Luke Weaver is slated to start tonight's game."

Luke Weaver filled in for Kirby, who was removed from the lineup because of an apparent illness. Just when the fans were coming to terms with this, they received the news of Julio Rodriguez being removed from the lineup as well.

The 22-year-old was scratched for the game after he complained of foot soreness. An injury concern to one of the hottest players in the MLB gave a huge scare to the Mariners fans.

"Julio Rodríguez was scratched from tonight's lineup with left foot soreness."

Things took a turn for the worse after star first baseman TY France was visibly hurt during the second inning. France hurt his wrist attempting a pickoff and was removed from the game at the start of the third inning.

"Here's where Ty France might've hurt himself, as they mentioned on the @ROOTSPORTS_NW-- a pickoff attempt from Luke Weaver chopped from the ground and nicked him in his left wrist/hand in the 2nd inning. He was visibly uncomfortable after."

Injury concerns to three of their star players sent the Mariners fans into a meltdown as they feared the worst for the remainder of the season.

Seattle Mariners are chased by a revitalized Texas Rangers for the AL West title

The Texas Rangers closed the gap on the AL West leaders after registering back-to-back victories against the New York Mets. Rangers' series victory against the Mets has set up an intense finale in the AL West.

Mariners fans will be hoping that the absence of three of their star players does not impact their season with important games looming for the franchise.