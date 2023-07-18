The Seattle Mariners have a three-game series coming up against the Toronto Blue Jays starting on July 22, 2023, at T-Mobile Park.

The Toronto Blue Jays will host a three-game series against the San Diego Padres, starting on Tuesday. The Blue Jays are 26-18 in home games so far and 53-41 overall. They have a 23-8 record in games where they didn’t allow a single home run.

On the other hand, the Seattle Mariners are currently hosting a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins that started on Monday.

Talkin' Baseball recently posted the news of Seattle's team selling Blue Jays merchandise ahead of their matchup.

“The Mariners team store has an entire rack dedicated to Blue Jays gear for this weekend’s upcoming series” – the post read.

MLB fans on Twitter were in splits seeing the team store selling the Toronto Blue Jays merchandise. Some were of the opinion that the team is doing this just for business. While others quipped that this was a means of earning money so that they can sign up LA Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani.

“If this is what it takes to sign ohtani so be it” - one fan said.

“That's like Red Sox selling Yankees jersey at front team shop all year” – another fan commented.

Brock McGillis @brock_mcgillis @TalkinBaseball_ @MarinerMuse Actually kind of smart. If you’re going to lose the home crowd, might as well make money off of it

The Seattle Mariners need to buckle up

Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his two run home run with third base coach Manny Acta #14 against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park on July 17, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The first half of the 2023 season saw the Mariners struggle. They are currently seated in third place in the American League West with a 45-45 record. They are currently eight games behind the division-leading Texas Rangers.

Seattle has had inconsistent performances on the mound of late. Furthermore, they currently hold a .232 team batting average, ranking them 25th in the league.

Some other teams with poor performances like the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins have better batting averages than the Mariners.

They are also struggling offensively despite having the support of a good team. Fans will be hoping to see the team turn their fortunes around in the upcoming series against the Blue Jays.

