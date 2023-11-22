The Seattle Mariners have entered the MLB offseason by sending veteran third baseman Eugenio Suarez to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for reliever Carlos Vargas and catcher Seby Zavala. Although it seemed that the team may have wanted to retain the slugger's services, it was simply a move based on financials.

Eugenio Suarez is entering the final season of his current contract, which will pay him a base salary of $11 million for the 2024 campaign. While there is also a club option in his deal for the 2025 season valued at $15 million, it became clear that the Seattle Mariners would not be exercising it.

It remains to be seen what the Seattle Mariners will do with the extra salary space following the Suarez trade, however, the team has been linked to several free agents, including Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner.

Even though Eugenio Suarez had become a fan-favorite in the city of Seattle, there is a harsh reality to life in professional sports. Although the slugging third baseman only spent two seasons with the club, the move has left many fans distraught.

His home run prowess and lovable personality instantly connected with the Seattle Mariners fan base, which is disappointed by the front office's decision to move on from the veteran. Many fans have taken to social media to show their love for Suarez but also to share their frustration with the organization.

Some have said that it is just another bonehead move by the front office, whereas others are unsurprised that the team received an underwhelming return as part of the deal.

A closer look at the players that the Seattle Mariners received for Eugenio Suarez

Even though the loss of Eugenio Suarez is a major blow to the Seattle Mariners fans, there is a chance that they could soon love Carlos Vargas and Seby Zavala. It remains unclear at this point what roles the pair will play with Seattle, however, it may only take a few clutch moments to boost their standing with the club.

Seby Zavala will likely play a depth or backup role with the Mariners, with Cal Raleigh expected to start. Last season, the 30-year-old catcher split time between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox, batting .171 with 7 home runs and 18 RBIs.

Unlike Zavala, Carlos Vargas has nearly zero track record in the MLB, appearing in only 4.2 innings for the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that small sample size, Vargas posted a 5.79 ERA with 7 strikeouts. At only 24 years old, Vargas could be a key piece moving forward.

